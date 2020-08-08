RICHARDSON — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball great Britney Jordan will be inducted into the Lone Star Conference’s Hall of Honor.
Jordan is A&M-Commerce’s 13th overall inductee to the LSC Hall of Honor, which now ties the Lions with Texas A&M-Kingsville for the most inductees to the Hall. She is also the Lions’ first female inductee.
Jordan is joined in the 2020 induction class by Eastern New Mexico football player Michael Walton. Jordan and Walton were selected by a panel of athletic administrators throughout the league.
Both of the inductees will receive the LSC’s signature Hall of Honor award, a 15-inch custom-sculpted eagle figurine mounted on a cherry wood base. The awards for Jordan and Walton are to be presented this fall.
“For the Lone Star Conference and our athletics administrators to recognize Britney Jordan for this honor is a profound statement about her as a person, a former student-athlete, and also as a role model for all LSC student-athletes. We look forward to celebrating Brittney’s honor throughout the coming year!” said Dr. Mark Rudin, President of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“Britney Jordan is truly a Best in Class representative of Texas A&M University-Commerce, and I commend the administrators of the Lone Star Conference for recognizing her excellence,” A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray said. “Her athletic accomplishments and perseverance are a strong example for Lions everywhere and I’m proud she is our first female inductee to the LSC Hall of Honor.”
Jordan helped the women’s basketball team to its greatest three-year run in the program’s history. Along the way, she set program records for points scored (2,105), field goals made (729), free throws made (446) and assists (452).
The LSC Newcomer of the Year during the 2006-07 season, she helped the 28-9 Lions to the program’s only Elite Eight appearance. Jordan averaged 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the playoff run, on the way to LSC tournament MVP and South Central Region Tournament MVP honors as the Lions won the LSC north championship, the LSC tournament championship and NCAA Division II South Central Region Championship.
Jordan’s LSC Player of the Year campaign during the 2008-09 season is still unparalleled in LSC women’s basketball history. She scored 909 points in 29 games, averaging 31.3 points per game, both of which still stand as LSC records. Jordan would go on to earn first-team all-America honors.
Jordan was a three-time first-team all-LSC selection, a three-time all-Region selection and a three-time all-America selection. She was the LSC Player of the Year (2008-09).
Jordan would go on to be the first player in program history, the second LSC player and third Division II player to be drafted by a WNBA franchise, as she was selected by the Los Angeles Sparks in the third round of the 2009 draft.
She was inducted to the Lion Athletic Hall of Fame in her first year of eligibility in 2019.
Walton started every game for Eastern New Mexico’s football team at middle linebacker from 1996-99. He led the Greyhounds with 155 tackles in 1997 and with 510 for his career. He later joined the Greyhounds’ coaching staff as an assistant.
