The Lone Star Conference announced on Friday that it is delaying the start of fall practice and competition for member universities, including Texas A&M University-Commerce.
“Given the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 and the need to fully assess the ability of member institutions to adhere to the NCAA guidelines for return to practice and competition, the Lone Star Conference Council of Presidents voted to delay the start of practice for all fall sports to no earlier than Aug. 24,” the LSC released in a statement. “Fall sports competition, if subsequently approved by the Conference, will begin no earlier than the week of Sept. 21.
“The LSC Council of Presidents will reconvene before the start of the fall season to review updated public health information and any new directives or information from federal, state and local officials to make a final determination regarding fall sports.”
A&M-Commerce’s football team was scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 12 at Midwestern State.
The women’s volleyball team was to open its season on Sept. 11 in a tournament in Denver, Colorado.
A&M-Commerce’s women’s soccer team was scheduled to begin its season on Sept. 12 at Oklahoma Baptist.
Also affected by the delay would be the men’s and women’s cross country teams.
