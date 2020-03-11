The 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion women will play in front of a restricted audience when they compete on Friday in the NCAA Division II basketball tournament.
NCAA President Mark Emmert announced on Wednesday that all NCAA tournaments will be played in nearly empty arenas due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Emmert said the games will be played “with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The Lions are one of five Lone Star Conference teams selected to play in the women’s South Central Region Tournament in Lubbock. Lubbock Christian, which defeated A&M-Commerce in the LSC championship flinals on Sunday, is the host for the regional tournament.
There are also five men’s teams selected from the LSC to compete in the South Central Region Tournament on the West Texas University campus in Canyon. West Texas A&M, which defeated Texas A&M -Commerce in the LSC quarterfinals, is the host after winning the LSC championship tournament.
The LSC women’s teams advancing to regional also include Eastern New Mexico, West Texas A&M and Angelo State.
West Texas A&M will open the women’s regional at noon on Friday against Western Colorado.
The Lion women, who are the No. 2 seed, will next face No. 7 Eastern New Mexico at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.
The other two first-round regional tournament women’s games on Friday feature No. 1 Lubbock Christian vs. No. 8 Angelo State at 5 p.m. and then No. 4 Colorado Mesa against No. 5 Westminster.
The Lion women have beaten Eastern New Mexico twice this season by scores of 68-59 at the LSC tournament in Frisco and then 73-59 in Commerce on Feb. 20.
Other LSC men’s teams heading to the South Central tournament in Canyon include No. 2 seed St. Edward’s, No. 7 Dallas Baptist, No. 4 Angelo State and No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville.
The Lion men, who finished at 18-12, were not selected to the tournament.
NCAA Division II
Women’s South Central Region Tournament
at Lubbock Christian
Friday’s schedule
Noon — No. 3 West Texas A&M (27-6) vs. No. 6 Western Colorado (20-7)
2:30 p.m. — No. 2 Texas A&M Commerce (28-3) vs. No. 7 Eastern New Mexico (22-9)
5 p.m. — No. 1 Lubbock Christian (28-3) vs. No. 8 Angelo State (18-10)
7:30 p.m. — No. 4 Colorado Mesa (26-5) vs. No. 5 Westminster (24-7)
NCAA Division II
Men’s South Central Region Tournament
at West Texas A&M
Saturday’s schedule
Noon — No. 3 Dixie State vs. No. 6 Colorado Mines (29-11)
2:30 p.m. — No. 2 St. Edward’s (27-4) vs. No. 7 Dallas Baptist (21-9)
6 p.m. — No. 1 West Texas A&M (32-1) vs. No. 8 Colorado Mesa (21-10)
8:30 p.m. — No. 4 Angelo State (20-8) vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville (21-9)
