Lubbock Christian’s Maddi Chitsey and Zimari Manning of Tarleton State were selected as the 2020 Lone Star Conference Female and Male Athletes of the Year following a vote of the league’s sports information directors.
Chitsey was voted top female athlete after earning multiple honors with the 28-3 Lubbock Christian basketball team that finished No. 4 in the final NCAA Division II rankings.
The 6-2 senior from Wall led the Lady Chaps in scoring (13.5), ranking eighth in the LSC. She also ranked fourth in the LSC in field goal percentage (46.7%), sixth in blocks (58) and blocks per game (1.9), seventh in field goals made (154) and defensive rebounds per game (4.8) and 10th in free-throw percentage (74.8%).
Chitsey, who was named to the inaugural LSC Athletic Performance Team, was part of a Lady Chap defense that finished the season leading Division II in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to a 31.7% shooting mark.
An exercise sports science major with a 3.94 GPA, Chitsey was also named the LSC Academic Athlete of the Year, was also named to the WBCA and D2 CCA All-America teams, All-Texas team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball and D2 CCA All-Region team as the South Central Region Player of the Year.
Manning, a 6-2, 200-pound senior wide receiver from Long Beach, Calif., was named the top male athlete of the year in the LSC. He was named LSC Receiver of the Year and finished third in the Harlon Hill voting – an award given to the nation’s top player in NCAA Division II.
Manning led the Texans to their second consecutive undefeated regular season and LSC championship. He hauled in 68 receptions for a school-record 1,462 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 22 scores set a new Tarleton single-season record, and tied the LSC record.
Manning was also named the D2 CCA and Don Hansen Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, the first in Tarleton history to win the award from each entity and received first team All-LSC honors.
LONE STAR CONFERENCE
ATHLETES OF THE YEAR
MALES
2020 — Zimari Manning, Tarleton State, Sr., Football
2019 — Markus Jones, Angelo State, Sr., Football
2018 — Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce, Sr., Football
2017 — Daeshon Francis, UT Permian Basin, Jr., Basketball; Marshall Kasowski, West Texas A&M, Jr., Baseball
2016 — Marqui Christian, Midwestern State, Sr., Football
2015 — Steve Naemark, Angelo State, Jr., Baseball
2014 — Dustin Vaughan, West Texas A&M, Sr., Football
2013 — Alex Carpenter, Abilene Christian, Sr., Golf
2012 — Nick Jones, Abilene Christian, Sr., Track and Field
2011 — Chase Larsson, Cameron, Jr., Baseball
2010 — Cyril Bouniol, Abilene Christian, Jr., Golf
2009 — Bernard Scott, Abilene Christian, Sr., Football
2008 — Sam Belt, Central Oklahoma, Sr., Basketball
2007 — Nicodemus Naimadu, Abilene Christian, Sr., Cross Country/Track and Field
2006 — Danieal Manning, Abilene Christian, Football
2005 — Drew Beard, Southeastern Okla., Football
2004 — Cole Province, Central Oklahoma, Wrestling
2003 — Olan Coleman, Tarleton State, Football/Track and Field
2002 — Steve Kelly, Tarleton State, Football
2001 — Roberto Garza, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Football/Track and Field
2000 — Roberto Garza, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Football/Track and Field
1999 — Eddie Robinson, Central Oklahoma, Basketball
FEMALES
2020 — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian, Sr., Basketball
2019 — Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M, Jr., Track and Field
2018 — Kami Norton, Angelo State, Sr., Track and Field
2017 — Rellie Kaputin, West Texas A&M, Sr., Track and Field
2016 — Isabel Jimenez-Perea, Tarleton State, Sr., Golf
2015 — Brenna Moore, Midwestern State, Sr., Golf
2014 — Renee Erwin, West Texas A&M, Jr., Softball
2013 — Katie Hines, Texas Woman’s, Jr., Softball
2012 — Elsamartina Apo, Angelo State, Sr., Softball
2011 — Carla Cooper, Tarleton State, Sr., Golf
2010 — Aisha Adams, Angelo State, Sr., Track and Field
2009 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Sr., Basketball
2008 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Jr., Basketball
2007 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, So., Basketball
2006 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Fr., Basketball
2005 — Celeste Stevenson, West Texas A&M, Basketball
2004 — Michelle Hofmann, Angelo State, Softball
2003 — LaTasha Mosley, Angelo State, Track and Field
2002 — Brandi Robinson, Southeastern Okla., Basketball
2001 — Precious Thibodeaux, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Basketball/Track and Field
2000 — Sarah Butler, West Texas A&M, Volleyball
1999 — Tracy Barnes, Abilene Christian, Track and Field
