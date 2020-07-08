LSC Athlete of Year

Maddi Chitsey (left), who guards Dyani Robinson of Texas A&M University-Commerce on this drive to the basket, earned the Lone Star Conference Female Athlete of the Year award.

  Lubbock Christian’s Maddi Chitsey and Zimari Manning of Tarleton State were selected as the 2020 Lone Star Conference Female and Male Athletes of the Year following a vote of the league’s sports information directors.

  Chitsey was voted top female athlete after earning multiple honors with the 28-3 Lubbock Christian basketball team that finished No. 4 in the final NCAA Division II rankings.

  The 6-2 senior from Wall led the Lady Chaps in scoring (13.5), ranking eighth in the LSC. She also ranked fourth in the LSC in field goal percentage (46.7%), sixth in blocks (58) and blocks per game (1.9), seventh in field goals made (154) and defensive rebounds per game (4.8) and 10th in free-throw percentage (74.8%).

  Chitsey, who was named to the inaugural LSC Athletic Performance Team, was part of a Lady Chap defense that finished the season leading Division II in field-goal percentage defense, holding opponents to a 31.7% shooting mark.

  An exercise sports science major with a 3.94 GPA, Chitsey was also named the LSC Academic Athlete of the Year, was also named to the WBCA and D2 CCA All-America teams, All-Texas team by Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball and D2 CCA All-Region team as the South Central Region Player of the Year.

  Manning, a 6-2, 200-pound senior wide receiver from Long Beach, Calif., was named the top male athlete of the year in the LSC. He was named LSC Receiver of the Year and finished third in the Harlon Hill voting – an award given to the nation’s top player in NCAA Division II.

  Manning led the Texans to their second consecutive undefeated regular season and LSC championship. He hauled in 68 receptions for a school-record 1,462 yards and 22 touchdowns. His 22 scores set a new Tarleton single-season record, and tied the LSC record.

  Manning was also named the D2 CCA and Don Hansen Super Region 4 Offensive Player of the Year, the first in Tarleton history to win the award from each entity and received first team All-LSC honors.

       LONE STAR CONFERENCE

       ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

                    MALES

  2020 — Zimari Manning, Tarleton State, Sr., Football

  2019 — Markus Jones, Angelo State, Sr., Football

  2018 — Luis Perez, Texas A&M-Commerce, Sr., Football

  2017 — Daeshon Francis, UT Permian Basin, Jr., Basketball; Marshall Kasowski, West Texas A&M, Jr., Baseball

  2016 — Marqui Christian, Midwestern State, Sr., Football

  2015 — Steve Naemark, Angelo State, Jr., Baseball

  2014 — Dustin Vaughan, West Texas A&M, Sr., Football

  2013 — Alex Carpenter, Abilene Christian, Sr., Golf

  2012 — Nick Jones, Abilene Christian, Sr., Track and Field

  2011 — Chase Larsson, Cameron, Jr., Baseball

  2010 — Cyril Bouniol, Abilene Christian, Jr., Golf

  2009 — Bernard Scott, Abilene Christian, Sr., Football

  2008 — Sam Belt, Central Oklahoma, Sr., Basketball

  2007  — Nicodemus Naimadu, Abilene Christian, Sr., Cross Country/Track and Field

  2006 — Danieal Manning, Abilene Christian, Football

  2005 — Drew Beard, Southeastern Okla., Football

  2004 — Cole Province, Central Oklahoma, Wrestling

  2003 —  Olan Coleman, Tarleton State, Football/Track and Field

  2002 — Steve Kelly, Tarleton State, Football

  2001 — Roberto Garza, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Football/Track and Field

  2000 — Roberto Garza, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Football/Track and Field

  1999 — Eddie Robinson, Central Oklahoma, Basketball

                   FEMALES

  2020 — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian, Sr., Basketball

  2019 — Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M, Jr., Track and Field

  2018 — Kami Norton, Angelo State, Sr., Track and Field

  2017 — Rellie Kaputin, West Texas A&M, Sr., Track and Field

  2016 — Isabel Jimenez-Perea, Tarleton State, Sr., Golf

  2015 — Brenna Moore, Midwestern State, Sr., Golf

  2014 — Renee Erwin, West Texas A&M, Jr., Softball

  2013 — Katie Hines, Texas Woman’s, Jr., Softball

  2012 — Elsamartina Apo, Angelo State, Sr., Softball

  2011 — Carla Cooper, Tarleton State, Sr., Golf

  2010 — Aisha Adams, Angelo State, Sr., Track and Field

  2009 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Sr., Basketball

  2008 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Jr., Basketball

  2007 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, So., Basketball

  2006 — Emily Brister, West Texas A&M, Fr., Basketball

  2005 — Celeste Stevenson, West Texas A&M, Basketball

  2004 — Michelle Hofmann, Angelo State, Softball

  2003 — LaTasha Mosley, Angelo State, Track and Field

  2002 — Brandi Robinson, Southeastern Okla., Basketball

  2001 — Precious Thibodeaux, Texas A&M-Kingsville, Basketball/Track and Field

  2000 — Sarah Butler, West Texas A&M, Volleyball

  1999 — Tracy Barnes, Abilene Christian, Track and Field

