Dyani Robinson and Jason Burton, who helped the 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions finish first in the Lone Star Conference regular season, earned top honors on the all-LSC basketball team.
Robinson, a 5-7 freshman from Langham Creek, earned freshman of the year honors for the LSC, made the all-freshman team and also claimed third-team honors. Robinson ranked third on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game plus averaged 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. She shot .444 from the field, including .324 from 3-point range and .657 from the line.
Burton, who became the winningest coach in the program’s history, captured the LSC coach of the year honors after leading the Lions to a 20-2 record in conference play. The Lions also finished second in the LSC tournament to defending national champion Lubbock Christian, a team the Lions beat earlier in the season.
“This was by far the most fun I’ve had coaching because of who I got to do it with everyday,” Burton wrote on his Facebook page. “This is the most selfless group of people I’ve ever been around, this team just wanted to see each other succeed and to see our team succeed! It is a true family.”
The Lions, who broke or tied 10 program records this season, were selected to play in the NCAA Division II tournament but the event was canceled by the NCAA due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Lubbock Christian’s 6-2 senior Maddi Chitsey was named the LSC’s player of the year and the defensive player of the year. Chitsey ranked eighth in the LSC in scoring at 13.5 points per game, 16th in rebounding (6.4 per game) and sixth in blocks (1.9)
St. Edward’s Deijah Blanks, who led the LSC in scoring at 20.5, was named the newcomer of the year.
A&M-Commerce senior Alexis Bryant made the first team after averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.
Chania Wright of A&M-Commerce made the second team though she missed several games with an injury. Wright averaged a team-best 12.5 points to go with 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals.
All-Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian
Defensive player of the year — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian
Newcomer of the year — Deijah Blanks, St. Edward’s
Sixth Woman of the year — Braylyn Dollar, West Texas A&M
Freshman of the year — Dyani Robinson, Texas A&M-Commerce
Coach of the year — Jason Burton, Texas A&M-Commerce
FIRST TEAM
F De’Anira Moore Angelo State Sr.
G Maighan Hedge Cameron So.
F Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Deijah Blanks St. Edward’s Gr.
G Soteria Banks St. Mary’s Jr.
F Mackenzie Hailey Tarleton Sr.
F Alexis Bryant A&M-Commerce Sr.
F Abby Spurgin West Texas A&M Jr.
SECOND TEAM
G Ava Battese Cameron Sr.
G Zamorye Cox Eastern N.M. So.
F Natalie DeLonge Eastern N.M. Sr.
F Alivia Lewis Eastern N.M. Jr.
G Allie Schulte Lubbock Christian Jr.
G Caitlyn Cunyus Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Elizabeth Cathcart Midwestern State Sr.
G Chania Wright A&M-Commerce Jr.
G Delaney Nix West Texas A&M So.
G Megan Gamble West Texas A&M Sr.
THIRD TEAM
G Catara Samuel Angelo State Sr.
G Ashton Duncan Lubbock Christian Jr.
G Mica Schneider Midwestern State Sr.
F Hannah Wilson St. Mary’s Jr.
G Patrycja Jaworska A&M-International Jr.
G Dyani Robinson A&M-Commerce Fr.
G Hannah Boyett Ark..-Fort Smith Fr.
F Mar’Shalia Lollie Ark.-Fort Smith Jr.
G Holly Hemmeline UT Permian Basin Fr.
F Tiana Parker West Texas A&M Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angelo State: G Sawyer Lloyd, G Asia Davis.
Oklahoma Christian: F Katie May, G Maddison Collyer.
Tarleton State: G Alexa Hoy.
Texas A&M-Commerce: G Maddison Glass, G Alexus Jones.
Texas Woman’s: F Ma’K’La Woods, Jr.
Arkansas-Fort Smith: F Tamera Gulley.
West Texas A&M: F Braylyn Dollar.
ALL-DEFENSE TEAM
F Alivia Lewis Eastern N.M. Jr.
F Maddi Chitsey Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Alexis Bryant A&M-Commerce Sr.
F Tiana Parker West Texas A&M Sr.
F Abby Spurgin West Texas A&M Jr.
