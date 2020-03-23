  Dyani Robinson and Jason Burton, who helped the 28-3 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions finish first in the Lone Star Conference regular season, earned top honors on the all-LSC basketball team.

  Robinson, a 5-7 freshman from Langham Creek, earned freshman of the year honors for the LSC, made the all-freshman team and also claimed third-team honors. Robinson ranked third on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game plus averaged 2.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals. She shot .444 from the field, including .324 from 3-point range and .657 from the line.

  Burton, who became the winningest coach in the program’s history, captured the LSC coach of the year honors after leading the Lions to a 20-2 record in conference play. The Lions also finished second in the LSC tournament to defending national champion Lubbock Christian, a team the Lions beat earlier in the season.

  “This was by far the most fun I’ve had coaching because of who I got to do it with everyday,” Burton wrote on his Facebook page. “This is the most selfless group of people I’ve ever been around, this team just wanted to see each other succeed and to see our team succeed! It is a true family.”

  The Lions, who broke or tied 10 program records this season, were selected to play in the NCAA Division II tournament but the event was canceled by the NCAA due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Lubbock Christian’s 6-2 senior Maddi Chitsey was named the LSC’s player of the year and the defensive player of the year. Chitsey ranked eighth in the LSC in scoring at 13.5 points per game, 16th in rebounding (6.4 per game) and sixth in blocks (1.9)

  St. Edward’s Deijah Blanks, who led the LSC in scoring at 20.5, was named the newcomer of the year.

  A&M-Commerce senior Alexis Bryant made the first team after averaging 11.0 points and 8.0 rebounds.

  Chania Wright of A&M-Commerce made the second team though she missed several games with an injury. Wright averaged a team-best 12.5 points to go with 2.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals.

                  All-Lone Star Conference

                 Women’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian

  Defensive player of the year — Maddi Chitsey, Lubbock Christian

  Newcomer of the year — Deijah Blanks, St. Edward’s

  Sixth Woman of the year — Braylyn Dollar, West Texas A&M

  Freshman of the year — Dyani Robinson, Texas A&M-Commerce

  Coach of the year — Jason Burton, Texas A&M-Commerce

             FIRST TEAM

F De’Anira Moore         Angelo State           Sr.

G Maighan Hedge        Cameron                 So.

F Maddi Chitsey           Lubbock Christian    Sr.

F Deijah Blanks           St. Edward’s           Gr.

G Soteria Banks          St. Mary’s               Jr.

F Mackenzie Hailey      Tarleton                 Sr.

F Alexis Bryant           A&M-Commerce      Sr.

F Abby Spurgin           West Texas A&M     Jr.

SECOND TEAM

G Ava Battese           Cameron                 Sr.

G Zamorye Cox         Eastern N.M.           So.

F Natalie DeLonge     Eastern N.M.           Sr.

F Alivia Lewis            Eastern N.M.           Jr.

G Allie Schulte           Lubbock Christian    Jr.

G Caitlyn Cunyus       Lubbock Christian    Sr.

F Elizabeth Cathcart   Midwestern State    Sr.

G Chania Wright        A&M-Commerce      Jr.

G Delaney Nix           West Texas A&M     So.

G Megan Gamble        West Texas A&M    Sr.

        THIRD TEAM

G Catara Samuel        Angelo State            Sr.

G Ashton Duncan        Lubbock Christian    Jr.

G Mica Schneider        Midwestern State     Sr.

F Hannah Wilson         St. Mary’s                Jr.

G Patrycja Jaworska    A&M-International    Jr.

G Dyani Robinson        A&M-Commerce       Fr.

G Hannah Boyett         Ark..-Fort Smith       Fr.

F Mar’Shalia Lollie        Ark.-Fort Smith        Jr.

G Holly Hemmeline       UT Permian Basin    Fr.

F Tiana Parker             West Texas A&M      Sr.

         HONORABLE MENTION

  Angelo State: G Sawyer Lloyd, G Asia Davis.

  Oklahoma Christian: F Katie May, G Maddison Collyer.

  Tarleton State: G Alexa Hoy.

  Texas A&M-Commerce: G Maddison Glass, G Alexus Jones.

  Texas Woman’s: F Ma’K’La Woods, Jr.

  Arkansas-Fort Smith: F Tamera Gulley.

  West Texas A&M: F Braylyn Dollar.

          ALL-DEFENSE TEAM

F Alivia Lewis       Eastern N.M.            Jr.

F Maddi Chitsey    Lubbock Christian    Sr.

F Alexis Bryant     A&M-Commerce       Sr.

F Tiana Parker      West Texas A&M      Sr.

F Abby Spurgin    West Texas A&M       Jr.

Tags

Recommended for you