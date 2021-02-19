The Lone Star Conference announced an adjustment to the point rating system to include all basketball games played against the 15 conference teams competing in the league schedule in 2020-21.
The inclusion of additional games in the PRS will help teams affected by cancellations and postponements reach the required minimum number of competitions for qualification to the LSC Basketball Championship. To qualify for selection into the conference tournament in 2021, teams must have played 11 league games.
The point rating system is replacing winning percentage for the LSC’s basketball conference standings, divisional standings and conference tournament seeding in 2020-21.
The system assigns a numerical value to game results depending on the site and quality of the opponent. Teams will earn more points for a win on the road or at home against top competition based on conference winning percentage and receive fewer points for a win against lesser opposition. Points are also dispersed for losses, with more points awarded for a loss against stronger competition.
Each week, the team ratings are determined by taking the total points divided by league games played with the opponents winning percentage updated throughout the year. You can view the latest PRS rankings on the men’s basketball and women’s basketball standings pages.
LSC POINT RATING SYSTEM
Points shall be awarded for each conference contest played:
7 points — win over a .750 or better team on the road
6.5 points — win over a .750 or better team at home
6 points — win over a .500 or better team on the road
5 points — win over a .500 or better team at home
4.5 points — win over a .250 or better team on the road
4 points — win over a .250 team or better at home
3.5 points — win over an under .250 team on the road
3 points — win over an under .250 team at home
2.5 points — loss at home or on the road to a .750 or better team
2 points — loss to a .500 or better team at home or on the road
1 point — loss to a .250 or better team at home or on the road
.5 points — loss to an under .250 team on the road
0 points — loss to an under .250 team at home
