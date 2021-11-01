Longview Christian Heritage spoiled Greenville Christian’s senior day by handing the Eagles a 53-8 six-man district football home loss on Saturday.
The Sentinels forced two Eagle fumbles and an interception and also took advantage of a kickoff return miscue to end the game by halftime via the 45-point mercy rule.
“They did a good job coaching,” said Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland. “They were prepared. We’ve got to learn from this. It might propel us. There was so much we learned from Jonesboro.”
The Eagles bounced back from a 56-6 loss at state-ranked Jonesboro on Oct. 8 to win last week’s district opener, 58-0 over Waco Eagle. Greenville Christian is now 4-4 for the season and 1-1 in district play. The Sentinels are now 7-1 and 2-0.
“We either 45 someone or they 45 us,” said Uland. “We’ve got to break that cycle.”
Eli Wimberley scored the Eagles’ only touchdown in the second quarter on a 32-yard run. Gus Holleman booted the conversion.
Cason Owens scored on runs of 8, 3, 9 and 10 yards for Christian Heritage and on a 62-yard pass from Trey Stone. Stone also fired touchdown passes of 8 and 19 yards.
The Sentinels also scored when a kickoff was left uncovered at the Greenville Christian 3-yard line.
Luke Land booted five conversions for the Sentinels, who also scored their final conversion on a pass with no time left in the first half.
The Eagles are scheduled to play again on Friday at Garland Christian in the regular season finale.
