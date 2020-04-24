Videographer recognized

Videographer Jun Lee, who follows receiver Jeremiah Bridges on this touchdown catch, was one of four Texas A&M University-Commerce sports Information student academic award winners.

  RICHARDSON — The Lone Star Conference recognized five Texas A&M University-Commerce student athletic trainers and four athletic communications students.

  The league announced its annual Athletic Training and Sports Information Student Academic Award winners for 2019-20.

Each academic year, the LSC recognizes student athletic trainers and athletic communications students who devote several hours to assist with the operation of the athletics department while also finding the time to excel in the classroom.

  To be eligible for LSC academic honors, these students must carry at least a 3.30 grade point average with a minimum of 24 semester hours at the nominating institution. The qualifications mirror those required of student-athletes to gain LSC All-Academic recognition.

  The 2019-20 LSC Athletic Training Student Academic Award recipients are:

  Katherine Daniels, Sr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Winnsboro

  Cesar Torres, Sr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Dallas

  Hyaznarely Ramirez, Sr. Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Greenville

  Dejhia Taylor, Jr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney

  Shelby Gerner, Jr. , Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Whitewright

This year’s LSC Sports Information Student Academic Award recipients are:

  Cameron Justice, Sr., Mass Media and Journalism, Sunnyvale

  Jun Lee, Grad., Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies, Daejeon, South Korea

  Tyler McDonough, Sr., Communication Studies, Horseshoe Bay

  Ashley Tuppen, Sr., Studio Arts, De Kalb

