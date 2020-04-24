RICHARDSON — The Lone Star Conference recognized five Texas A&M University-Commerce student athletic trainers and four athletic communications students.
The league announced its annual Athletic Training and Sports Information Student Academic Award winners for 2019-20.
Each academic year, the LSC recognizes student athletic trainers and athletic communications students who devote several hours to assist with the operation of the athletics department while also finding the time to excel in the classroom.
To be eligible for LSC academic honors, these students must carry at least a 3.30 grade point average with a minimum of 24 semester hours at the nominating institution. The qualifications mirror those required of student-athletes to gain LSC All-Academic recognition.
The 2019-20 LSC Athletic Training Student Academic Award recipients are:
Katherine Daniels, Sr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Winnsboro
Cesar Torres, Sr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Dallas
Hyaznarely Ramirez, Sr. Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Greenville
Dejhia Taylor, Jr., Kinesiology & Sports Studies, McKinney
Shelby Gerner, Jr. , Kinesiology & Sports Studies, Whitewright
This year’s LSC Sports Information Student Academic Award recipients are:
Cameron Justice, Sr., Mass Media and Journalism, Sunnyvale
Jun Lee, Grad., Health, Kinesiology and Sports Studies, Daejeon, South Korea
Tyler McDonough, Sr., Communication Studies, Horseshoe Bay
Ashley Tuppen, Sr., Studio Arts, De Kalb
