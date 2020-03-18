Following an announcement by the Lone Star Conference, all remaining athletic competition for the spring season has been canceled for Texas A&M University-Commerce and the other teams in the conference.
Here’s the official announcement:
“The Lone Star Conference announced today the cancelation of all competition for the remainder of the spring season. The decision was reached by the LSC Council of Presidents with the health, safety and wellness of student-athletes, coaches, administrators, athletic staffs and fans as the top priority.
“The announcement aligns with the recent NCAA decision to cancel all spring championship events due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat.”
Men’s sports in the LSC affected by this decision include basketball, baseball, golf, tennis and track and field.
Women’s sports in the LSC that are also affected include basketball, golf, softball, tennis and track and field.
The NCAA’s decision to cancel all basketball tournaments ended the season for the 28-3 A&M-Commerce women’s basketball team though it had been selected to compete in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Tournament. The Lions’ first-round game against Eastern New Mexico in Lubbock was called off the day before they were to play.
“It’s heartbreaking that you don’t get to finish out this season,” Lions coach Jason Burton wrote on his Facebook page. “Especially for our seniors Alexis (Bryaant), Alexus (Jones), Kennedy Marie Jones, Maddison Glass and Mykiel Burleson.”
The Lions finished first in the LSC in the regular season with a 20-2 record and reached the finals of the LSC championship tournament for only the second time in program history. They lost 57-44 to defending national champion Lubbock Christian in the LSC tournament finals after defeating the Lady Chaps 59-54 earlier in the season.
The Lion women’s golf team had tournaments canceled for March 16-17 (Midwestern State Invitational), March 23-24 (Lion Invitational), April 6-7 (Hardscrabble Classic) and the LSC tournament scheduled for April 20-22 at the Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington.
The Lions played in two spring tournaments before the cancelation, placing second of 10 teams at the Jack Brown Memorial in Laredo and third of nine teams at the St. Mary’s Invitational in San Antonio.
The Lion men’s golf team had tournaments canceled for March 23-24 (Lion Invitational), March 30-31 (Mustang Intercollegiate), April 6-7 (Hardscrabble Classic) and the LSC tournament set for April 13-15 at the Tierra Verde Golf Club in Arlington.
The Lion men played in two tournaments this spring, finishing sixth in both the Jack Brown Memorial in Laredo and the LCU Chap Classic in Lubbock.
A&M-Commerce’s women’s softball team got in 23 games before its season was canceled. The Lions were 16-7, with a 5-3 LSC record. They had 26 games canceled, plus the LSC tournament.
The A&M-Commerce track and field teams had their last indoor meet canceled due to concerns over the virus: the NCAA Division II indoor track and field championships this past weekend at Birmingham, Ala.
Both Lion track and field teams were to make their outdoor debut at the East Texas Quad meet on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Commerce.
The men’s team had six more outdoor meets called off, plus the LSC championships planned for April 30 to May 2 in Canyon.
The women’s team had seven more outdoor meets called off, plus the LSC championships.
Other LSC schools who’ve ended their spring seasons include Angelo State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Cameron, Dallas Baptist, Eastern New Mexico, Midwestern State, Oklahoma Christian, St. Edward’s, St. Mary’s, Tarleton State, Texas A&M International, Texas A&M-Kingsville, UT Permian Basin, UT Tyler, West Texas A&M and Western New Mexico.
