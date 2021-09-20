LONE OAK — Lone Oak squared its 2021 season football record at 2-2 with a 21-13 win on Friday over Edgewood.
Mariano Rincon rushed for 170 yards and all three Buffalo touchdowns on 27 carries.
Other top rushers for Lone Oak were Adrian Gudgel (9-37) and Shawn Robertson (3-24).
Gudgel was 11-of-19 passing for 132 yards.
Lone Oak’s leading receivers were Luke Ohannessian (5-63), Tre Hubbard (2-47), Aaron Porter (4-22) and Austin Jackson (1-19).
Edgewood dropped to 2-2.
