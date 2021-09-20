  LONE OAK — Lone Oak squared its 2021 season football record at 2-2 with a 21-13 win on Friday over Edgewood.

  Mariano Rincon rushed for 170 yards and all three Buffalo touchdowns on 27 carries.

  Other top rushers for Lone Oak were Adrian Gudgel (9-37) and Shawn Robertson (3-24).

  Gudgel was 11-of-19 passing for 132 yards.

  Lone Oak’s leading receivers were Luke Ohannessian (5-63), Tre Hubbard (2-47), Aaron Porter (4-22) and Austin Jackson (1-19).

  Edgewood dropped to 2-2.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you