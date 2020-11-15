LONE OAK — Bailie Ragsdale will be following in the footsteps of an older cousin after the Lone Oak senior signed a letter of intent to play softball at Northwestern State University in Louisiana.
Ragsdale’s cousin, Kaylee Isenburg, played softball at Northwestern Louisiana from 2016-2019. Isenburg batted .310 as a freshman with the Lady Demons and .269 as a sophomore.
Isenburg was a designated player for the Lady Demons. Ragsdale is being recruited as an outfielder.
As a sophomore at Lone Oak Ragsdale recorded 36 putouts from center field with no fielding errors. She batted .547 for the season with 21 hits, including six doubles, seven triples and one home run. She drove in 13 runs.
Ragsdale batted .583 in six games as a junior with the Lady Buffs, whose season was cut short after the University Interscholastic League ended all spring sports due to COVID-19.
She’s also played for a club team, the Texas Glory of McKinney. Isenburg has helped coach the Glory.
Ragsdale said she likes the city of Natchitoches, where Northwestern State is located.
“It’s kind of like Lone Oak in the sense of a small town,” Ragsdale said.
Her goal in college softball is “to try to start my freshman year. Better myself. I want to grow every year.”
Ragsdale plans to major in physical science and become an occupational physical therapist.
As for her senior season with the Lady Buffs, “I just want to make the playoffs again. I haven’t been to the playoffs since my freshman year.”
Ragsdale and her family held the signing ceremony at Moore Meat, a restaurant in Lone Oak because the Lone Oak ISD is currently shut down due to COVID-19.
Northwestern State went 15-7 during the 2020 spring season, which was cut short due to the pandemic.
