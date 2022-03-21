CORPUS CHRISTI — Lone Oak powerlifters Rosie Rodriguez and Katelynn Fuller won medals at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association state meet.
Rodriguez placed second in the 198-pound class and Fuller was third in the 148-pound class in the Class 3A small school division. Rodriguez squatted 445 pounds, benched 215 and deadifted 370 for a 1,030 total. She finished second by 20 pounds to Jasmine Ramon (430-225-395) of state champion Natalia.
Fuller squatted 360, benched 185 and deadlifted 315 to finish third in the 148s with her total of 860. Leslie Flores of Santa Rosa won with a total of 915 and Skylar Johnson of Prairiland was second at 885.
Avery Crossland of Leonard won the 259-plus pound class (500-260-380-1140). Crossland led all lifters in the squats with her 500-pound lift. Her 1,140 total was second-best.
Mallory Wheat of Cumby was seventh in the 259-plus pound class in classes A-2A and Alyssa Fugitt from Commerce was 14th in the 181s in the 3A big school division.
Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association
State powerlifting meet
American Bank Center
Corpus Christi
Classes A-2A
Team standings — 1. Hawley 25, 2. Center Point 19, 3, Eldorado 14, 4. McCamey 13, 5. Alvord 11, 6. Free 9, 7. Seagraves 9, 8. San Saba 9, 9. Crawford 8, 10. Sundown 7.
Squat bench deadlift total
259-plus pound class
7. Mallory Wheat, Cumby 245-180-250-675
Class 3A small schools
Team standings — 1. Natalia 43, 2. Edinburg Idea College Prep 14, 3. Hebbronville 14, 4. Skidmore-Tynan 8, 7. Dimmitt 8, 8. Santa Rosa 7, 9. Leonard 7, 10. Stanton 7.
148-pound class
3. Katelynn Fuller, Lone Oak 360-185-315-860
198-pound class
2. Rosie Rodriguez, Lone Oak 445-215-370-1030
259-plus pound class
1. Avery Crossland, Leonard 500-260-380-1140
Class 3A big schools
Team standings — 1. San Diego 36, 2. Corpus Christi London 13, 3. Bishop 12, 4. Santa Gertrudis Academy 12, 5. Hichcock 12, 6. West 12, 7. East Chambers 1, 8. Trinity 10, 9. Cotulla 10, 10. Elkhart 10.
181-pound class
14. Alyssa Fugitt, Commerce 355-135-315-805
