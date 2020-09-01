LONE OAK — In what sounded like a baseball score but wasn’t, the Lone Oak Buffaloes opened their 2020 football season with a 2-0 home win over Winona on Friday night.
Lone Oak won when defender Brady Wasurick tackled a Winona ball carrier in the end zone for the two points after the visiting Wildcats missed a handoff on a play from inside their 10-yard line.
Lone Oak outgained Winona 157-96 in total yardage, rushing for 110 yards and passing for 47.
“We had the ball inside their 10-yard line twice and didn’t score and had a touchdown called back,” said Lone Oak coach Larry McFarlin.
McFarlin called it a “typical first game” though the temperature in the local area reached 104 about an hour before kickoff.
“It was hot,” he said. “Fatigue got us.”
Sophomore running back Mariano Rincon led the Lone Oak rushers with 133 yards on 17 crries.
Lone Oak was 2-of-8 passing including a 42-yard completion from quarterback Adrian Gudgel to Wasurick.
Lone Oak’s defense limited Winona to only 77 yards rushing and 19 yards passing as the Wilcats went 3-of-16.
Lone Oak will play again on Friday at Eustace.
