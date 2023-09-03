WINONA — Lone Oak, which went 0-10 last football season, is now 2-0 following a 48-27 victory over Winona on Friday.
The Buffaloes passed for 219 yards and ran for 244 yards to outscore the hosting Wildcats, who are now 0-2.
Lone Oak quarterback Slayde Parnell was 14-of-23 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns.
Austin Jackson led the Lone Oak rushers with 214 yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.
Cameron Womack also ran for 27 yards on six carries.
Tre Hubbard led the Lone Oak receivers with six catches for 121 yards and two TDs.
Luke Ohannessian caught three passes for 53 yards and Jackson had two catches for 11 yards.
Lone Oak opened the season last week with a 28-16 win over Rains.
