Texas A&M University-Commerce’s two basketball teams, which are a combined 17-1, will play one more game each before the Christmas holiday.
The 10-0 Lion women, who are ranked No. 3 in NCAA Division II, will face 2-6 Arkansas-Fort Smith at 2 p.m. Monday in the Field House in Commerce. The Lions won their last game 81-35 at Midwestern State on Thursday.
The 7-1 Lion men, who beat Midwestern State 73-48 on Thursday, will play the second game of the doubleheader at 4 p.m. against the 6-4 Arkansas-Fort Smith men.
The Lion women shut down Midwestern State in the second half, outscoring the Mustangs 49-7, including a 28-1 mismatch in the fourth quarter. Midwestern State didn’t score a field goal in the final 16 minutes, 50 seconds and were held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, the first time in the Mustangs’ history that they did not make a 2-point or 3-point shot in a quarter. The seven points allowed were the lowest by a Jason Burton-coached team at A&M-Commerce.
Laila Lawrence led the Lion women with 19 points and Dyani Robinson added 18.
The Lion men shot a sizzling 68% from the field in the second half to outscore Midwestern State 44-17.
Alphonso Willis led the Lions with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Next in scoring were J.J. Romer Rosario tossed in 15 points, Carson Tuttle added 12 and Augustine Ene chipped in 10.
