ROUND ROCK — Jerret Stone of Celeste placed 52nd and Chasetin Winston of Royse City was 54th at the University Interscholastic League state cross country championships.
Winston clocked a time of 16 minutes, 13.91 seconds in the Class 5A boys 5,000-meter run on Monday at Old Settlers Park. Walker St. John of Grapevine won the race in 14:42.20, followed by Isaac Alonzo of Lubbock (14:44.21) and David Mora of Lubbock Monterey (14:56.98).
St. John helped Grapevine claim the team championship with 61 points, followed by Boerne Champion and Denton.
Stone ran a time of 18:05.16 in the 2A boys 5,000-meter run on Tuesday. Henry Fierro of Poolville won the race at 15:57.68. Abraham Morales of Brackettville was second in 16:11.06 and Matthew Moralez from Premont took third at 16:21.89. Port Aransas won the 2A boys team title with 53 points as Poolville was second.
