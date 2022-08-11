The next three days will be busy for local high school football teams as they compete in scrimmage in preparation for their 2022 season openers.
Two scrimmages are planned for Thursday. The Greenville Lions are at Whitehouse and Royse City will entertain Class 4A power Celina.
Friday’s schedule features Aubrey at Quinlan Ford, Caddo Mills at Mount Vernon, Wolfe City at Commerce, Lone Oak at Honey Grove and Boles at Quitman.
Scheduled for Saturday are Celeste at Tom Bean, plus Fannindel and Greenville Christian at Campbell in a six-man scrimmage that starts at 10 a.m.
The Greenville Lions got a break from the Texas heat with some overcast skies and cooler temperatures on Tuesday evening. They’ve been practicing from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It made a difference, even in myself,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “It was nice to get a little break.”
The Lions’ scrimmage is to start at 5:30 p.m. with the freshmen and junior varsity and then at 7 with the varsity.
Duke said the varsity scrimmage will start with 12 plays each by the first offenses and second offense and then will go to a live half with a running block.
The Lions are scrimmaging twice this season before their season opener on Aug. 26 at Lake Dallas. In the recent past they’ve scrimmaged only once because they opted for spring training. The Lions did not hold spring training this time. Their second scrimmage is scheduled for Aug. 18 at home against Mount Pleasant.
Duke said the Lions’ practices “have been good.”
“Obviously battling the heat,” he said. “The effort has been good.”
Whitehouse has been a traditional power though the Wildcats’ record dipped to 2-8 last season. Whitehouse is the hometown of NFL standout quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
“It’ll be a good match for us,” said Duke.
Celina, Royse City’s opponent, went 12-2 last season and is ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, Division II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
Aubrey was 12-2 last season and is ranked No. 11 in 4A-II by Texas Football. Aubrey’s returning running back Braylon Colgrave rushed for more than 2,000 yards last season.
Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland said the Eagles’ goal for their scrimmage is “survival.”
“We’ve got eight guys and we want to come out healthy,” he said. “We’re learning football.”
The Eagles were down to 10 players last week but have lost two to injuries, Uland said.
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Greenville at Whitehouse, 9-JV-V 5:30 p.m.
Celina at Royse City, 9-JV-V 6:00 p.m.
Friday
Aubrey at Quinlan Ford, JV-V 6:00 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Mount Vernon 6:00 p.m.
Wolfe City at Commerce, V 8:00 p.m.
Lone Oak at Honey Grove 6:30 p.m.
Boles at Quitman 6:00 p.m.
Saturday
Celeste at Tom Bean 8:00 a.m.
Fannindel, Greenville Christian at Campbell 10:00 a.m.
