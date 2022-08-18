Local high school football teams will play their final tune-ups this week in preparation for next week’s season opener.
The busy schedule features seven scrimmages on Thursday and three on Friday.
Thursday scrimmages include Mount Pleasant at Greenville, Mineola at Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford at North Lamar, Commerce at Lone Oak, Cumby at Boles, Tioga at Celeste and Wolfe City at Prairiland.
The Friday schedule features Royse City at Dallas Carter, Greenville Christian in a four-team scrimmage at Fannindel and Fruitvale at Campbell.
Mount Pleasant and Greenville are former district rivals and have also met in scrimmages in the past. Mount Pleasant was a 5-6 playoff team last season and was picked to finish third in District 8-5A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
Greenville, which went 3-7 last season, scored once in last week’s scrimmage at Whitehouse on a 38-yard pass from Anthony Johnson to Micah Simpson.
Johnson and Joel Luna took turns running the offense at quarterback in the scrimmage.
“I think we represented ourselves well,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “Like everybody we’ve still got a lot of stuff to work on.”
Lone Oak fans are advised to bring their own lawn chairs for the Buffaloes’ scrimmage against Commerce. The home bleachers at Buffalo Stadium are currently under construction.
Mineola was a 7-5 bi-district champion last season and is picked to finish second in District 5-3A-I behind Mount Vernon and ahead of Winnsboro, Pottsboro, Commerce, Bonham and Rains.
North Lamar went just 1-9 last season but is returning seven starters on offense and nine on defense.
Celeste rallied from a 10-0 deficit to overtake Tioga 56-33 in a high-scoring bi-district playoff game last season.
Dallas Carter was an 8-2 playoff team last season and is picked to finish second in District 7-4A-I behind Celina, the team Royse City scrimmaged last week. Royse City scored once in that scrimmage on a 60-yard pass.
Prairiland was a 4-6 team last season and was picked to finish seventh in District 10-3A-II.
Greenville Christian faced Fannndel and Campbell in a scrimmage last week.
Campbell has planned a “Meet the Indians” event following its scrimmage against Fruitvale.
Thursday’s scrimmages
Mount Pleasant at Greenville, 9-JV-V 5:30 p.m.
Mineola at Caddo Mills, V 7:30 p.m.
Quinlan Ford at North Lamar, V 7:00 p.m.
Commerce at Lone Oak, JV-V 6:30 p.m.
Cumby at Boles, JV-V 6:00 p.m.
Tioga at Celeste, V 6:00 p.m.
Wolfe City at Prairiland, JV-V 6:00 p.m.
Friday’s scrimmages
Royse City at Dallas Carter, V 7:00 p.m.
Greenville Christian at Fannindel, V 6:00 p.m.
Fruitvale at Campbell, V 5:00 p.m.
