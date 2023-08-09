Though it’s been really hot these past couple of weeks it isn’t stopped the local high school football teams from practicing.
Some teams enjoy the benefits of indoor practice facilities, which in the case of the Caddo Mills Foxes is air-conditioned.
Other teams are working outside.
This weekend most of the teams will get to test their skills on someone else in preseason scrimmages.
Scrimmages are planned for Thursday, Friday and Saturday as the high school teams get ready for their season openers on Aug. 25.
Three scrimmages are planned for Thursday with Royse City at Celina, Mount Vernon at Caddo Mills and Honey Grove at Lone Oak.
Scrimmages planned for Friday include Quinlan Ford at Aubrey, Wolfe City at Commerce and Rice at Boles.
The Saturday schedule features Tom Bean at Celeste and Greenville Christian at Campbell.
The Greenville Lions began a week behind the other local teams because they went through spring training. Their scrimmage is planned for Aug. 17 at Mount Pleasant.
The Lions began their first workout under new head coach Randy Jackson at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, continuing their Midnight Madness tradition. Jackson took over the head coaching position from former Tenaha High School teammate Darren Duke, who resigned on Aug. 1 after six years at the helm of the Lions.
Jackson said the Lions moved around pretty well.
“We didn’t try to push their conditioning,” he said.
Quinlan Ford, which has been one of the most productive teams on offense over the past three seasons, will be relying on some seasoned veterans.
“Most of our skill kids are back,” said Wallace.
The Panthers, who led the nation in rushing yards per game in 2021 at 476.1 yards per game, dipped to an average norm of 315.7 in 2022 but still ranked among the state’s leaders.
“We have three returning running backs who accounted for over 3,200 yard rushing last season,” said Wallace.
Zalen Morales, who’ll be a senior, led the Panthers last season with 1,718 yards rushing and 19 touchdowns on 226 carries for averages of 7.6 yards per carry and 156.2 yards per game. He earned District 6-4A-II’s all-purpose player of the year honors. He also caught eight passes for 263 yards and three TDs, averaging a whopping 32.9 yards per catch.
J.J. Jorzig also returns after rushing for 812 yards and seven TDs on 124 carries in 2022. He earned second-team all-district honors after averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Dylan Seabolt’s also back after rushing for 673 yards and eight TDs on 80 carries for an average of 8.4 yards per carry. He also earned second-team all-district honors in 2022.
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Royse City at Celina 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Caddo Mills 5 p.m.
Honey Grove at Lone Oak
Friday
Quinlan Ford at Aubrey 6:15 p.m.
Wolfe City at Commerce 8 p.m.
Rice at Boles 5 p.m.
Saturday
Tom Bean at Celeste 9 a.m.
Greenville Christian at Campbell 10 a.m.
