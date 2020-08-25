They’ve been practicing since Aug. 3 and they had their first and only preseason scrimmages this past weekend.
The 2020 high school football season is to start this week for most but not all of the local teams.
The Greenville Lions, Royse City Bulldogs and Greenville Christian Eagles don’t start practicing until early September and their seasons won’t kick off until later that month.
But eight local teams are scheduled to open the season either on Thursday or Friday.
Campbell is to open at home in a six-man football game on Thursday against Fort Worth THESA. THESA is short for Texas Home Educator’s Sports Association.
Games scheduled for Friday include Caddo Mills at Gainesville, Whitney at Quinlan Ford, Edgewood at Commerce, Winona at Lone Oak, Wolfe City at Leonard, Fannindel at Fruitvale and Boles is at Overton.
Commerce’s game with Edgewood is still on, according to Commerce head coach John McSheffery, though the Commerce ISD announced that the Commerce High School campus has been shut down from Aug. 24-28.
“Due to the number of possible close contacts to a positive COVID-19 case at Commerce High School, Commerce High School has exceeded the 10 percent threshold set by the Commerce ISD School Board,” according to a post on the Commerce ISD Facebook page. “Based on Commerce ISD Board Policy, Commerce High School will be shut down the week of August 24th through the 28th. During this time, all CHS students will convert to remote learning.”
Celeste’s scheduled opener against Dallas A+ Academy was called off some time ago because of scheduling issues affecting Dallas schools.
The Cumby football team, which did not practice for a couple of weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, reportedly called off its first three games.
Commerce and Lone Oak are to start off with new head coaches who were promoted within the staff. McSheffery is the Tigers’ new head coach. He previously served as defensive coordinator for the Tigers under head coach Cody Farrell, who left Commerce to take an athletic director position at his hometown of Hallsville.
Larry McFarlin is Lone Oak’s head coach. He was moved up from the staff midway through the 2019 season on an interim basis but is now the Buffaloes’ head football coach.
This week’s schedule
First week
Thursday’s game
Fort Worth THESA at Campbell 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s games
Caddo Mills at Gainesville 7:30 p.m.
Whitney at Quinlan Ford 7:30 p.m.
Edgewood at Commerce 7:30 p.m.
Winona at Lone Oak 7:30 p.m.
Wolfe City at Leonard 7:30 p.m.
Fannindel at Fruitvale 7:30 p.m.
Boles at Overton 7:30 p.m.
Open: Celeste, Cumby.
