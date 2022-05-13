Athletes from Royse City, Celeste, Wolfe City and Fannindel have earned spots in the University Interscholastic League State Track and Field Championships this weekend in Austin.
The meet is scheduled from Thursday to Friday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Royse City is sending three athletes: boys 800-meter runner Chasetin Winston, boys 400-meter runner Jonah Roberson and girls pole vaulter Jacelyn Neighbors.
Neighbors is to compete at 3 p.m. on Friday. Winston is to run at 5:20 p.m. and Roberson is to compete at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Neighbors placed fifth last year at state with a vault of 12 feet. Neighbors also cleared 12-0 at the Region II-5A meet to place third. She earned the state berth as a wild card and ranks in a tie with two other vaulters for the second-best qualifying mark.
Winston was seventh in the 800 last year in the time of 1 minute, 57.64 seconds. He won the region 800 at 1:54.05 and ranks third of the qualifiers.
Roberson won the region 400 title in 47.70 to earn his first trip to state. Roberson ranks second among the nine qualifiers, just behind Eric Hemphill (47.50) of Brenham.
Celeste is sending boys 400-meter runner Zakryn Jackson and its boys 4x100-meter relay team to state. The 4x100-meter relay is to run at 5 p.m. on Friday. Jacksokn is slated tok run at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Jackson, who finished second at state last year in the 400, ranks third of the qualifiers with his region time of 49.30. Taylor Long of Hamilton leads with a 48.76. Kasen Jeitz of Centerville is second with a 49.08.
Celeste’s relay team of Riley Ziminskas, Jackson, Anthony Powell Tanner Meeks won the region title at 43.58 and ranks seventh. Marlin leads at 42.57. Celeste was eighth in this race last year with a 43.63.
Caden Thurman from Wolfe City is to run the 2A boys 1600-meter run at 8:15 p.m. on Friday. Thurman ranks second of the qualifiers with his time of 4:29.10. Caleb Lengefeld of Hamilton leads with a 4:27.82.
Contreal Judson of Fannindel is to run in the Class A 100-meter dash at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday. Judson ranks fifth among the nine qualifiers with his time of 11.23 seconds. La Tavion Mays of Burkeville leads at 10.91. Braedyn Woodward of Milford ranks second with an 11.05.
University Interscholastic League
State Track and Field Championships
Mike A. Myers Stadium, Austin
Friday’s schedule
3 p.m. — 5A girls pole vault: Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-0.
5 p.m. — 2A boys 4x100-meter relay: Celeste (Riley Ziminskas, Zakyrn Jackson, Anthony Powell, Tanner Meeks), 43.58.
5:20 p.m. — 5A boys 800-meter run: Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:54.05.
7 p.m. — 2A boys 400-meter dash: Zakryn Jackson, Celeste, 49.30.
7 p.m. — 5A boys 400-meter dash: Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 47.70.
8:15 p.m. — 2A boys 1600-meter run: Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 4:29.10.
Saturday’s schedule
6:05 p.m. — A boys 100-meter dash: Contreal Judkins, Fannindel, 11.23.
