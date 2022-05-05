Athletes from Royse City, Celeste, Wolfe City and Fannindel have earned trips to the University Interscholastic League state track and field championships.
The top two finishers in each of the four regions in each classification earn state berths plus one wild card.
Chasestin Winston and Jonah Roberson of Royse City won their events at the Region II-5A meet in Arlington. Winston, who was a state qualifier last year in the 800, won that event in the time of one minute, 54.05 seconds. Roberson won the 400 in a career-best time of 47.70 to earn his first trip to state.
Roberson was also eighth in the 100-meter dash and ran with Winston on the Bulldogs’ 4x400-meter relay team that finished eighth.
Winston was seventh last year at state in the 800.
Royse City’s Jacelyn Neighbors, who was a state qualifier last year in the girls pole vault, placed third in that event at the region meet with a clearance of 12 feet. She placed fifth at state last year at 12-0.
Celeste’s Zakryn Jackson, who was second at state last year in the Class 2A 400-meter dash, will be going to state again in that event after finishing second in the Region II-2A meet in Springtown with his time of 49.30.
Jackson was also fourth in the 200 (22.93) and ran a leg on Celeste’s first-place 4x100 relay team that clocked a 43.58. Riley Ziminskas, Anthony Powell and Tanner Meeks also ran on that relay which also made it to state last year.
Caden Thurman of Wolfe City is advancing to state in the Class 2A 1600 after finishing second at region in 4:29.10. Thurman was also third in the 800 with a 2:01.77.
Contreal Judkins of Fannindel is headed to state in the Class A 100-meter dash after winning that race at the region meet in Whitney. Judkins clocked a time of 11.23.
Greenville sent some athletes to the region meet in Arlington. The Lions’ 4x100-meter relay clocked a 42.93 in the preliminaries but did not make the finals. The Lions’ 4x200 relay also did not qualify with its time of 1:33.63.
Kamron Neal of Greenville ran a 22.30 in the 200 prelims but did not advance.
Greenville freshman Alana Bishop clocked a 50.27 in the prelims for the girls 300-meter hurdles but did not make the finals.
The state track and field championships are scheduled for May 12-14 at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
Region II-5A
Arlington
Boys division
400-meter dash — 1. Jonah Roberson, Royse City, 47.70.
800-meter run — 1. Chasetin Winston, Royse City, 1:54.05.
Girls division
Pole vault — 3. Jacelyn Neighbors, Royse City, 12-0.
Region II-4A
Memorial Stadium, Commerce
Boys division
300-meter hurdles — 6. Rowdy Rowan, Quinlan Ford, 40.69.
Girls division
100-meter hurdles — 5. Kayanna Cox, Caddo Mills, 15.25.
300-meter hurdles — 6. Kayanna Cox, Caddo Mills, 47.02.
Region II—2A
Springtown
Boys division
Discus — 4. Max Figueroa, Wolfe City, 135-9; 6. Nolan Blackmon, Celeste, 133-6.
4x100-meter relay — 1. Celeste (Riley Ziminskas, Zakyrn Jackson, Anthony Powell, Tanner Meeks), 43.58.
800-meter run — 3. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 2:01.77.
400-meter dash — 2. Zakryn Jackson, Celeste, 49.30.
200-meter dash — 4. Zakryn Jackson, Celeste, 22.93.
1600-meter run — 2. Caden Thurman, Wolfe City, 4:29.10.
Girls division
Discus — 5. Neely Hammond, Cumby, 110-6.
Triple jump — 5. Caroline Helmberger, Boles, 35-0.
Region III—A
Whitney
Boys division
100-meter dash — 1. Contreal Judkins, Fannindel, 11.23.
4x400-meter relay — 6. Campbell, 3:48.93.
Girls division
4x200-meter relay — 6. Campbell, 1:58.25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.