SULPHUR SPRINGS — The Greenville Lions overcame 170 yards in penalties and the loss of several of key players to beat Sulphur Springs 25-21 in District 8-5A-II football on Friday night.
Fifteen penalties were marked off against the Lions, including some for unsportsmanlike conduct, Sulphur Springs declined two more penalties and the two teams drew offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Sulphur Springs was also penalized nine times for 85 yards.
“There was just a lot of emotion,” Lions coach Darren Duke said of the spirited battle between two I-30 neighboring schools, whose longtime rivalry in athletics has intensified over the last few years.
The Lions outgained the Wildcats 488-386 in total yardage as both starting quarterbacks ran up some big numbers. Greenville quarterbacks Micah Simpson totaled 292 yards in total offense after rushing for a game-high 251 yards on 19 carries, including touchdown runs of 30 and 78 yards. Simpson was also 6-of-9 passing for 41 yards, with a 10-yard pass to Degaryion Anderson for the winning touchdown with 11:42 remaining. Anderson also picked off two Wildcat passes to lead the Lion defense.
Sulphur Springs quarterback Brady Driver totaled 340 yards, rushing for 153 yards on 19 carries, including a 13-yard TD run. Driver was also 15-of-34 passing for 187 yards and threw for TD passes of 6 and 18 yards to C.J. Williams.
Kamron Neal, who made his first varsity start for the Lions at running back, rushed for a career-high 144 yards on 26 carries, including a 29-yard touchdown run. Neal is the son of Greenville sprinter Henry Neal, who held the national high school record in the 100-meter dash for 30 years. Kamron’s older brother Henry Josey was a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the University of Missouri and played in the Canadian Football League.
“I was real proud of him,” said Duke. “He showed some of the talent that we knew he had.”
Duke said Neal also made some key blocks.
Neal started in the absence of the Lions’ top two rushers for the season. One of them, O.J. Johnson, watched the game from the sidelines with his injured arm in a sling. Another runner, Hue Pitts, has not played in the Lions’ last two games.
Also missing due to injury for the Lions’ was one of their top blockers and punters, Andrew Ibarra.
The Lions also lost two players to ejections in the game. Both will have to sit out the first half of their home game on Friday against North Forney.
“We kept playing,” said Duke. “We had some bad things happen. It was a hard-fought ball game. We needed to have a win. It was a good win for them.”
The Lions improved to 2-6 for the season and 1-4 in 8-5A-II play.
Sulphur Springs remained winless at 0-8 and 0-5.
The game ended with the Wildcats on the Lions’ 15-yard line. The Wildcats ran off five plays from inside the Greenville 36 in the final 26 seconds though the Wildcats were without timeouts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.