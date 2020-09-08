Yes, it was Midnight Madness and labor on Labor Day.
Just after midnight, the Greenville Lions football team and Lady Lions volleyball team officially started their 2020 practices in hopes of matching or even topping their successful 2019 campaigns.
The Lions left the Roy “Q” Traylor Athletic Complex and ran through smoke created by a smoke machine before hitting the turf at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium for their first football practice.
It was a long time coming. They were suppose to hold spring training back in May but those practices and the Red-White spring game were canceled due to coronavirus pandemic. Their fall workouts that were originally planned to start on Aug. 3 were pushed back a month by the University Interscholastic League as a precaution because of the virus. The UIL pushed back the dates for the 5A and 6A programs in the state though the teams in 4A and below started practice a month ago and most have already played two games.
“It’s been like we’ve been stuck in neutral for a month,” said Lions football coach Darren Duke, whose 2019 Lions reached the playoffs for the first time since 2003. “It’s good to get out there. They were bouncing around, practicing with some energy. I think we got a lot accomplished.”
There were 116 football players for the first workout, including 54 varsity, 37 junior varsity and 25 freshman candidates.
“That’s not bad,” said Duke. “We’d like to have more freshmen.”
There were 53 players that turned out for the Lady Lions’ first practice in the gymnasium.
“I am still expecting about eight to 10 more,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We had a great turnout for our first ever Midnight Madness practice. Everyone was excited to kick off the 2020 season.
“With eight returning varsity players we are looking to fill in a few spots to complete the roster,” said Sickels. We have several good candidates. It’s making my job tough right now.”
The Lady Lions have to replace several talented graduates, including hitters Jayde Sickels and Emily Saenz and libero McCayla Bush off the 28-15 team that claimed its first district volleyball title since 2005 and also won a bi-district crown. Sickels signed to play at Texas A&M University-Commerce and Saenz signed with Arlington Baptist.
Among the Lady Lions top returnees are Kelsi McNair, who earned defensive player of the year honors in District 15-5A, and first-team all-district selections Brooke Hutchings and Sydney Walker.
Returning all-district quarterback Brandon Stephens and all-district wide receivers Caleb Johnson, Miles Denson and Shawn Brown led the Lions’ offense in its first practice. Stephens and another returning quarterback Josh Luna connected on some deep throws to each of the receivers. Denson made a tough catch, snagging a low throw just off the turf.
Returning all-district defensive back Kenton Anderson won a battle with two receivers to pull down an interception.
Recording much of the action was a film crew from Omaha, Nebraska that is working on a documentary about former Greenville Lion and Nebraska football player Rick Simmons, who watched practice from the sidelines.
Both teams got the rest of Labor Day off. They start school on Tuesday. The Lions’ next football practice is scheduled for 7:30 a.m.
