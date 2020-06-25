Their athletic banquet was canceled and spring sports ended early due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions’ top athletes were still honored with awards as presented by the Lion Athletic Booster Club in conjunction with the GHS coaches.
Kelsi McNair and Jayde Sickels, the top two hitters on the Lady Lions’ 28-15 district and bi-district championship volleyball team, shared the most valuable player award. Sickles, who has signed with Texas A&M University-Commerce, finished with a team-high 440 kills and 441 digs. McNair wound up with 354 kills and 379 digs.
Sickels was also named the MVP of the softball team and McNair was named the defensive player of the year in softball.
All-state defensive back Tyrecus Davis was named MVP of the Lions’ 6-5 bi-district championship football team. Davis returned a kickoff and three interceptions for touchdowns. Davis also earned the assist leader award for the Lions’ 26-11 basketball team.
Quin Anderson, the Lions’ scoring leader, claimed the Ken Gibson MVP award for basketball.
Infielder-pitcher Landon Koger captured the Monty Stratton MVP award for baseball.
Azaria Mapps, the Lady Lions’ top scorer and assist leader, earned the MVP award for girls basketball.
Mariah Rios claimed the MVP honor for girls soccer.
Sprinters Caleb Johnson and Miles Denson shared the boys running MVP award for track and field and Johnson claimed the boys field MVP honor.
Alyssa Cortez and Jaidyn Moore shared the girls field MVP honor for track and field and Moore captured the girls running MVP honor.
Spring MVP awards in tennis went to Jacob Sanders and Riya Bhusal.
Powerlifting MVP honors went to Tucker Momon and Meredith Williams.
Charles Malmros and Emily Ramirez claimed the cross country MVP honors and the girls MVP awards went to Brady Diggs and Katelyn Heatherly.
Nancy Seiler earned the trainer of the year honor.
Greenville Lions/Lady Lions Awards 2020
Lion Athletic Booster Club/ GHS coaches
Baseball — Andrew Claude, Silver Slugger; Jose Martinez, Fighting Lion; Wyatt Spivey, Most Improved; Landon Koger, Monty Stratton Award.
Boys basketball — Quin Anderson, offensive player of the year; Cam Smith, defensive player of the year; Jeremiah Abrego, Mr. Hustle Award; Tyrecus Davis, assist award; Kedrin Carter, scholastic award; Quin Anderson, Ken Gibson MVP.
Girls basketball — Chennia Sanders, Lion Heart; Ashanti Wilson, defensive player of the year; Brooke Hutchings, offensive player of the year; Cierra Baysinger, outstanding rebounder; Azaria Mapps, most valuable player.
Cross country — Charles Malmros, boys MVP; Emily Ramirez, girls MVP.
Football — Jeremiah Abrego, defensive MVP; Miles Denson, Lester Turner, Nate Mason Offensive MVP; Tucker Momon, Lion Heart; Cade Prier, scholastic award; Tyrecus Davis, MVP.
Golf — Brady Diggs, boys MVP; Katelyn Heatherly, girls MVP.
Powerlifting — Tucker Momon, boys MVP; Meredith Williams, girls MVP.
Boys soccer — Greg Just, defensive player of the year; Matt Gillespie, offensive player of the year; Jonathan Jaimes, newcomer of the year; Cristian Villegas, midfielder of the year; Jesus Osornio, MVP.
Girls soccer — Elizabeth Gonzales, offensive player of the year; Mariah Rios and Brenda Muniz, defensive players of the year; Bella Ruelas, midfielder of the year; Andrea Angel and Aidyn Camacho; newcomers of the year; Mariah Rios, MVP.
Softball — Shayla Heath, rookie of the year; Kristen Hortman and Ashlynn Heiny, Catherine Hobbs Award; Anah Reeves, offensive player of the year; Kelsi McNair, defensive player of the year; Jayde Sickels, MVP.
Boys tennis — Darrick Thiessen, fall MVPs; David McCarthy, newcomer of the year; Jacob Sanders, spring MVP.
Girls tennis — Jasmine Bellotte and Kaylee Shields, fall MVPs; Taylor Storms, newcomer of the year; Riya Bhusal, spring MVP.
Track and field — Caleb Johnson, boys field MVP; Alyssa Cortez and Jaidyn Moore, girls field MVP; Jaidyn Moore, girls running MVP; Caleb Johnson and Miles Denson, boys running MVPs.
Volleyball — Sydney Walker and Brooke Hutchings, offensive players of the year; McCayla Bush, defensive player of the year; Kelsie McNair, Jayde Sickels, MVPs.
Trainers — Mackenzie Leblanc, newcomer of the year; Brittany Morales, Lion Heart; Nancy Seiler, trainer of the year.
