They made the football playoffs for the first time in 16 years.
This was indeed a dream season for the 6-5 Greenville Lions, who earned three of the top awards for the Herald-Banner’s Dream Team for the 2019 high school football season.
Greenville senior defensive end Jeremiah Abrego and senior defensive back Tyrecus Davis, who both earned second-team all-state honors, shared the most valuable player award for the Dream Team.
Abrego was a force on the defensive line for the Lions, sacking the quarterback 14 times and recording 22 tackles for losses. He also broke up five passes, forced four fumbles, recovered three fumbles and returned one fumble for a touchdown.
Davis was a big-play guy on defense for the Lions in the secondary, intercepting seven passes and returning three of them for touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, racked up 58 tackles and forced two fumbles.
He also helped the Lions limit opposing teams to only a 50.5 percent completion percentage on passing and an average of only 99.7 yards passing per game.
Lions head coach Darren Duke earned the Dream Team’s coach of the year award.
Duke agreed, that it was truly a dream season.
“It was, obviously with the all-state and all-district and the number of kids we have going off to college,” he said. “The recognition was well-deserved for the season they had.”
The 2019 Lions were one of the faster teams in Greenville football history, scoring on long runs and passes, plus returning interceptions, fumbles and kickoffs for touchdowns.
“They were exciting,” said Duke. “Whenever you have kids that can make big plays in all three phases you know you’re never out of a game.”
The 9-3 Royse City Bulldogs, who beat Lucas Lovejoy 42-21 for their first playoff win since 2008, claimed three of the Dream Team’s top honors.
Two-time all-state defensive lineman Jamie Cortez earned the defensive MVP award, while Royse City sophomore Ahmon Petty-Dozier was the newcomer of the year. The utility player of the year went to versatile Bulldog senior Payton Petroff
Cortez recorded nine sacks and 25 tackles for losses though he was double-teamed by blockers much of the time. Petty-Dozier, a transfer from Lancaster, rushed for 1,173 yards and seven touchdowns. Petroff ran for 790 yards and 10 TDs, caught 31 passes for 324 yards and three TDs and punted 47 times for a 31.5-yard average with 15 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley, who ran or passed for 3,384 yards and 39 touchdowns, earned the offensive MVP honor. Townley completed 66.3 percent of his passes, going 163-of-246 for 2,647 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 737 yards and 15 TDs on 109 carries. He also returned four kickoffs for a 38.5 yard average as he led the 8-3 Foxes to the playoffs.
The Dream Team’s first-team offense featured players from Cumby, Greenville, Caddo Mills. Wolfe City, Royse City and Commerce. The first-team defense included players from Caddo Mills, Wolfe City, Cumby, Caddo Mills, Greenville and Commerce.
2019 Dream Team
Most valuable players — DE Jeremiah Abrego, Greenville, Sr.; DB Tyrecus Davis, Greenville, Sr.
Offensive MVP — QB Tyler Townley, Caddo Mills, Jr.
Defensive MVP — DT Jamie Cortez, Royse City, Sr.
Newcomer of the year — RB Ahmon Petty-Dozier, Royse City, So.
Utility player of the year — RB-TE-P Payton Petroff, Royse City, Sr.
Coach of the year — Darren Duke, Greenville.
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Cameron Scott Cumby Jr.
RB Lester Turner Greenville Sr.
RB Savion Neal Caddo Mills Jr.
RB Dylan Wilson Wolfe City Sr.
WR Miles Denson Greenville Jr.
WR Shawn Brown Greenville Jr.
WR Ketron Jackson Royse City Jr.
TE Colt Cooper Quinlan Ford Jr.
OL Elijah Pahcheka Cumby Sr.
OL Turner Hilburn Royse City Jr.
OL Victor Alberto Quinlan Ford Sr.
OL Dylan Sides Caddo Mills Jr.
OL Anthony Peak Commerce Sr.
PK Anthony Ortiz Royse City Sr.
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Sammy Bustillos Caddo Mills Jr.
DL Corey Bulman Caddo Mills Sr.
DL Mo Russell Wolfe City Sr.
DL Dayton Smith Wolfe City Sr.
DL Keagan McCollum Cumby Jr.
LB Reese Payne Caddo Mills Sr.
LB Zamien Anderson Royse City Sr.
LB Tucker Momon Greenville Sr.
LB John Klump Royse City Sr.
DB Rian Sandoval Caddo Mills Jr.
DB Cole Salisbury Wolfe City Jr.
DB Max Wippler Cumby Sr.
DB Kenton Anderson Greenville Jr.
P Edgar Castillo Commerce Jr.
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB Tyson Oliver Royse City Sr.
RB Xzay Basham Commerce Jr.
WR Kobe Jennings Quinlan Ford Sr.
WR Michael Alphin Royse City Jr.
WR Caleb Johnson Greenville Jr.
WR Jack Kizer Lone Oak Sr.
TE Caland Dalton Caddo Mills Sr.
OL Anton Stapleton Commerce Jr.
OL Oscar Figueroa Wolfe City Sr.
OL Parker Mahan Wolfe City Sr.
OL Zack Isenberg Lone Oak So.
OL Britton Evans Celeste Jr.
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL Dayln Dunbar Royse City Sr.
DL Dy’Shaun Grigsby Greenville So.
DL Bryan Jones Caddo Mills Jr.
DL Sean Newark Caddo Mills Jr.
DL Jace Cagle Wolfe City Jr.
LB Colby Lindsey Cumby Sr.
LB GianCarlos Belteton Greenville Jr.
LB Josh Hendricks Royse City Sr.
LB Angus Aldridge Caddo Mills Jr.
DB Jordan Brown Royse City Sr.
DB Damon Dozier Royse City Jr.
DB Malachi Buckley Celeste Sr.
DB Justin DeMidio Cumby So.
P Zach Allen Greenville Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Brandon Stephens, Greenville; Quaid Williams, Lone Oak; Brad Caldwell, Commerce; Amarien Jones, Wolfe City; Roy Rico, Campbell; Wilson Feezel, Greenville Christian; Jabari Dowdy, Fannindel.
Running backs: Bryce Martinez, Royse City; Reese Payne, Caddo Mills; Dayton Dunbar, Commerce; Mariano Rincon, Lone Oak; Bryce Jurca, Celeste; Joshua Henderson, Boles; Jacob DeMidio, Cumby; Ethan Daniel, Greenville Christian; Contreal Judkins, Fannindel.
Wide receivers: Gavyn Beane, Caddo Mills; Cayden Davis, Caddo Mills; Conner Smith, Commerce; Cody Belleville, Wolfe City; Dayton Smith, Wolfe City; Max Wippler, Cumby; Fabian Camargo, Cumby; Trey Huffhines, Campbell; Nick Jackson, Greenville Christian; Eli Wimberley, Greenville Christian.
Tight ends: Hayden Hays, Royse City; Austin Ferguson, Wolfe City; Braden Porter, Cumby;
Utility: Bryce Barber, Quinlan Ford, Sr.
Offensive line: Sam Martin, Greenville; Tyler Williams, Royse City; Brad Harrington, Caddo Mills; Brandon Lira, Caddo Mills; Taylor Kepley, Commerce; Roy Gaffney, Commerce; Evan Bowles, Celeste; Canyon Cooksy, Wolfe City; Jasper Northcutt, Wolfe City; Elijah Mathews, Cumby; Zain Strickland, Cumby; Jacob Groves, Cumby; Jackson Hughes, Cumby;
Placekicker: Jonah Rupe, Caddo Mills, So.
DEFENSE
Linemen: Zack Isenberg, Lone Oak; Henry Serrano, Commerce; Anthony Cork, Commerce; C.J. Dunbar, Commerce; Britton Evans, Celeste; Preston Adams, Boles; Corey Vaughn, Wolfe City; Caden Mize, Boles; Jackson Hughes, Cumby; Aiden Wenrick, Cumby; Elijah Mathews, Cumby; Logan Butler, Cumby.
Linebackers: Colt Cooper, Quinlan Ford; Logan Lankford, Wolfe City; Jucolby Allen, Greenville: Kaiden Roden, Quinlan Ford; Braydon Brewer, Caddo Mills; Josh Chreene, Caddo Mills; Kendrick Greer, Commerce; Cole Morris, Lone Oak; Bryce Jurca, Celeste; Jarren Brummett, Wolfe City;
Defensive backs: Caland Dalton, Caddo Mills; Conner Pounds, Caddo Mills; Wade Nicholson, Commerce; Holden Lamm, Celeste; Max Wippler, Cumby; Colten Lindsay, Cumby; Nick Jackson, Greenville Christian.
Punters: Edgar Castillo, Commerce; Jack Kizer, Lone Oak.
Coaches: David Petroff, Royse City; Tom Dracos, Cumby; Randy Jones, Greenville Christian.
