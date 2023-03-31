ABILENE — One Celeste lifter finished second and two lifters from Celeste and Royse City placed fourth at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state powerlifting meet.
Wyatt Noack of Celeste finished second in the Division IV 220-pound weight class with his total of 1,555 pounds. Noack squatted 165, benched 385 and deadlifted 555.
Noah Blackmon from Celeste was fourth in the 198s (505-355-530-1390) as the Blue Devils finished 15th in the team standings with seven points. Garrison won with 19 points.
Caleb Robb finished fourth in the 198-pound class to lead the Royse City Bulldogs in Division I. Robb squatted 700 pounds, benched 395 and deadlifted 540 for a 1635 total. The 700-pound total was the second-highest among the 35 lifters in his weight class.
Jailelle Ross of Lubbock Cooper won the title at 1,845 with best lifts of 710,. 385 and 750.
Royse City placed 32nd in the team standings with two points.
Texas High School Powerlifting Association
Taylor County Expo Center, Abilene
Boys Division I meet
Team standings — 1. Edinburg North 33, 2. Edinburg Vela 16, 3. San Antonio East Central 16, 4. Weslaco East 12, 5. Abilene Wylie 8, 6. Mission Veterans Memorial 8, 7. Melissa 8, 8. Donna North 7, 9. Lubbock Cooper 7, 10. Joshua 7, 32. Royse City 2.
114-pound class
Squat bench deadlift total
17. Dillon Bobbitt, Greenville 345-150-300-795
18. Damian Ash, Royse City 285-205-265-755
123-pound class
22. Rikkard Suglia, Royse City 345-195-375-915
198-pound class
4. Caleb Robb Royse City 700-395-540-1635
220-pound class
21. Justin Scott, Royse City 620-325-570-1515
30. Khaleel Parker, Greenville 525-380-545-1450
Boys Division II meet
Team standings — 1. Andrew 25, 2. Somerset 19, 3. Hidalgo Early College 19, 4. Beeville Jones 14, 5. Perryton 13, 6. Calallen 12, 7. Dumas 12. 8. Synder 8, 9. Sealy 7. 10. Giddings 7.
165-pound class
8. Gabriel Westlake, Quinlan Ford. 570-340-490-1400
Boys Division III meet
Team standings — 1. Cotulla 21, 2. San Diego 16, 3. Little River Academy 12, 4. Edinburg Idea College Prep 12, 5. Dilley 10, 6. Corpus Christi London 10, 7. Clyde 7, 8. Lytle 7, 9. Wallis Brazos 7. 10. Fairfield 7.
220-pound class
10. Kendrick Greer, Commerce 625-315-575-1515
Boys Division IV meet
Team standings — 1. Garrison 19, 2. Kenedy 13, 3. LaVilla 12, 4. Sundown 12, 5. Alvord 11, 6. Center Point 10, 7. Sonora 8, 8. Whitewright 8, 9. LaPryor 7 10. DeLeon 7, 15. Celeste 7.
123-pound class
9. Case Reisor, Celeste 325-185-345-855
198-pound class
4. Nolan Blackmon, Celeste 505-355-530-1390
220-pound class
2. Wyatt Noack, Celeste 615-385-555-1555
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.