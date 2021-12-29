  LEONARD — With only one senior, the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes are what you could call a young basketball team.

  “Being a young team, we’ve got to stay focused,” said Caddo Mills coach Bobby Reynolds, after the Lady Foxes beat Lone Oak 66-40 in the opening round of the 60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament.

  That was Caddo Mills’ first game since taking time off for the Christmas holiday.

  “I told my girls five days off, it wasn’t bad,” said Reynolds.

  Caddo Mills hit eight 3-pointers, including three each by Marisa Richardson and Lynzie Spencer. Richardson led Caddo Mills with 15 points, Spencer added 13 and Kayanna Cox tossed in 11.

  Sallie Moser led Lone Oak with 12 points and Raeya Mackey added six.

  “They’re very talented,” Lone Oak coach Lesa Millsap said of Caddo Mills. “We didn’t match up physically. My players played very hard. We just fell short to a good team.”

  Reynolds said the Leonard tournament will give the Lady Foxes a chance to play some good teams.

  “There’s good teams in it, a few state-ranked teams,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to play every last one of them.”

  Caddo Mills lost its second round game to No. 13 state-ranked (Class 3A) Pottsboro, 44-25. Cox led Caddo Mills with 14 points. Palyn Reid led the victors with 18 points and Brayli Simpson added 13.

  Pottsboro later moved into the finals with a 40-33 win over No. 22 (Class 4A) Canton.

  Host Leonard knocked off 2019 champion Caddo Mills in the semifinals to reach the finals of the boys division. Brett Nix gunned in 29 points to lead the Tigers, who also collected 17 points from David Brooks and 13 from D.J. Brown.

  Brady Wasurick and Jason Thomason both shot in 13 points to lead Caddo Mills, while Jaden Lenamond and Lance Jamison both added 11.

  Whitesboro outlasted Anna 56-53 in the other boys semifinal.

  Van Alstyne outscored Melissa 59-50 to reach the girls finals against Pottsboro.

      60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament

              GIRLS DIVISION

              Monday’s scores

Leonard 51, Commerce 43

Van Alstyne 52, Whitesboro 47

Melissa 71, Frisco Emerson 16

North Lamar 51, Paris Chisum 25

Wolfe City 48, Prairiland 28

Canton 59, Bells 36

Pottsboro 56, Tom Bean 21

Caddo Mills 66, Lone Oak 40

Melissa 60, Leonard 44

Canton 67, Wolfe City 43

          Tuesday’s scores

Van Alstyne 47, North Lamar 43

Pottsboro 44, Caddo Mills 25

Commerce 52, Frisco Emerson 20

Whitesboro 51, Paris Chisum 39

Bells 60, Prairiland 22

Lone Oak 41, Tom Bean 38

Van Alstyne 59, Melissa 50

Pottsboro 40, Canton 33

Whitesboro 47, Commerce 38

Bells 58, Lone Oak 28

      Wednesday’s early scores

Leonard 54, Wolfe City 43

Caddo Mills 51, North Lamar 42

        BOYS DIVISION

       Monday’s scores

Leonard 80, Coram Deo 48

Honey Grove 50, Lone Oak 44

Celeste 70, Wills Point 66

Caddo Mills 59, Bonham 20

Anna 68, Quinlan Ford 49

Paris Chisum 59, Wolfe City 40

Whitesboro 56, Lucas Christian 40

Blue Ridge 56, Prairiland 45

Leonard 41, Honey Grove 24

Caddo Mills 62, Celeste 56

Anna 91, Paris Chisum 27

      Tuesday’s scores

Whitesboro 55, Blue Ridge 39

Leonard 65, Caddo Mills 57

Lone Oak 64, Coram Deo 37

Wills Point 51, Bonham 44

Quinlan Ford 49, Wolfe City 28

Prairiland 63, Lucas Christian 59

Wills Point 51, Lone Oak 51

Quinlan Ford 53, Prairland 50

Whitesboro 56, Anna 53

