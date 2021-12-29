LEONARD — With only one senior, the Caddo Mills Lady Foxes are what you could call a young basketball team.
“Being a young team, we’ve got to stay focused,” said Caddo Mills coach Bobby Reynolds, after the Lady Foxes beat Lone Oak 66-40 in the opening round of the 60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament.
That was Caddo Mills’ first game since taking time off for the Christmas holiday.
“I told my girls five days off, it wasn’t bad,” said Reynolds.
Caddo Mills hit eight 3-pointers, including three each by Marisa Richardson and Lynzie Spencer. Richardson led Caddo Mills with 15 points, Spencer added 13 and Kayanna Cox tossed in 11.
Sallie Moser led Lone Oak with 12 points and Raeya Mackey added six.
“They’re very talented,” Lone Oak coach Lesa Millsap said of Caddo Mills. “We didn’t match up physically. My players played very hard. We just fell short to a good team.”
Reynolds said the Leonard tournament will give the Lady Foxes a chance to play some good teams.
“There’s good teams in it, a few state-ranked teams,” he said. “We’ve got a chance to play every last one of them.”
Caddo Mills lost its second round game to No. 13 state-ranked (Class 3A) Pottsboro, 44-25. Cox led Caddo Mills with 14 points. Palyn Reid led the victors with 18 points and Brayli Simpson added 13.
Pottsboro later moved into the finals with a 40-33 win over No. 22 (Class 4A) Canton.
Host Leonard knocked off 2019 champion Caddo Mills in the semifinals to reach the finals of the boys division. Brett Nix gunned in 29 points to lead the Tigers, who also collected 17 points from David Brooks and 13 from D.J. Brown.
Brady Wasurick and Jason Thomason both shot in 13 points to lead Caddo Mills, while Jaden Lenamond and Lance Jamison both added 11.
Whitesboro outlasted Anna 56-53 in the other boys semifinal.
Van Alstyne outscored Melissa 59-50 to reach the girls finals against Pottsboro.
60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament
GIRLS DIVISION
Monday’s scores
Leonard 51, Commerce 43
Van Alstyne 52, Whitesboro 47
Melissa 71, Frisco Emerson 16
North Lamar 51, Paris Chisum 25
Wolfe City 48, Prairiland 28
Canton 59, Bells 36
Pottsboro 56, Tom Bean 21
Caddo Mills 66, Lone Oak 40
Melissa 60, Leonard 44
Canton 67, Wolfe City 43
Tuesday’s scores
Van Alstyne 47, North Lamar 43
Pottsboro 44, Caddo Mills 25
Commerce 52, Frisco Emerson 20
Whitesboro 51, Paris Chisum 39
Bells 60, Prairiland 22
Lone Oak 41, Tom Bean 38
Van Alstyne 59, Melissa 50
Pottsboro 40, Canton 33
Whitesboro 47, Commerce 38
Bells 58, Lone Oak 28
Wednesday’s early scores
Leonard 54, Wolfe City 43
Caddo Mills 51, North Lamar 42
BOYS DIVISION
Monday’s scores
Leonard 80, Coram Deo 48
Honey Grove 50, Lone Oak 44
Celeste 70, Wills Point 66
Caddo Mills 59, Bonham 20
Anna 68, Quinlan Ford 49
Paris Chisum 59, Wolfe City 40
Whitesboro 56, Lucas Christian 40
Blue Ridge 56, Prairiland 45
Leonard 41, Honey Grove 24
Caddo Mills 62, Celeste 56
Anna 91, Paris Chisum 27
Tuesday’s scores
Whitesboro 55, Blue Ridge 39
Leonard 65, Caddo Mills 57
Lone Oak 64, Coram Deo 37
Wills Point 51, Bonham 44
Quinlan Ford 49, Wolfe City 28
Prairiland 63, Lucas Christian 59
Wills Point 51, Lone Oak 51
Quinlan Ford 53, Prairland 50
Whitesboro 56, Anna 53
