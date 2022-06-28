WOLFE CITY — Two longtime members of Webb Hill Country Club teamed up to win the 11th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball golf tournament on Sunday.
Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland of Leonard shot two 18-hole rounds of 62 on their home course to win the championship flight by one shot with their total of 124. Second place went to Colton Boddy and Jarrett Hamilton (63-62-125), while defending champions Alan Hawkins and Austin Green (66-60-126) were third and David Weaks and Eric Kelley (60-67-127) finished fourth.
“Every week we’re out here playing,” said Moreland. “We love this course. I love this tournament. This tournament is so much fun.”
Borchardt said they play well together.
“He hits the long ball and I just putt it in,” said Borchardt.
The two players have played in a lot of the weekly Wednesday scrambles at Webb Hill through the years and have played in the championship, first and second flights of this tournament. They shot rounds of 66 and 64 to tie for first place last year in the first flight.
“We’ve been bumped up from the second to the first to the championship flight,” said Moreland.
Both played four seasons of golf with the Leonard Tigers and competed in other sports.
Brady Jones and Kristen Jones won the first flight by four strokes with a 120 total. Renowned local artist Brandon Adams and Greenville first chief Jeremy Powell tied for second place with Daniel Lewis and Ryan Madewell.
Curtis Stanley and Pito Lopez captured the second flight at 123.
Spencer Payne and Steve Payne won the fhird flight with a 132.
Three teams tied for first in the fourth flight at 135, including Hunt County judge Bobby Stovall with Mike Hein, Michael Wynn with Steve Eaton and Ray Martinez with Logan Vinlarek.
Lone Oak golfer Jimmy Shaw teamed with Garrett Brummitt to win the fifth flight with a 130 total.
Chris Vega and Rhett Denton won the sixth flight by six strokes with their total of 133.
Former Greenville Lion baseball players Louis Park and Todd Hemphill won the seventh flight at 145.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.
The tournament is named for former Greenville Lions athlete and coach Craig “Monster” Bowers, who died in a snow skiing accident in 2012. He was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School.
11th annual Craig Bowers
Monster Ball Golf Tournament
Saturday-Sunday
Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1. Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland 62-62-124
2. Colton Boddy-Jarrett Hamilton 63-62-125
3. Alan Hawkins-Austin Green 66-60-126
4. David Weaks-Eric Kelley 60-67-127
FIRST FLIGHT
1. Brady Jones-Kristen Jones 60-60-120
2. Brandon Adams-Jeremy Powell 61-63-124
2. Daniel Lewis-Ryan Madewell 63-61-124
4. Dustin Stephenson-Geoff Moulton 63-62-125
4. Mark Dean-Gary McCauley 65-60-125
4. Julian Bowers-Jeff Christie 66-59-125
SECOND FLIGHT
1. Curtis Stanley-Pito Lopez 64-59-123
2. Tom Stewart-Sam Jenkins 62-63-125
3. Kevin Money-BoBo Hartline 62-66-128
3. Wes Marek-Bubba Bell 62-66-128
3. Chad Mayfield-James Kindle 65-63-128
THIRD FLIGHT
1. Spencer Payne-Steve Payne 66-66-132
2. Justin Waddle-Harper Waddle 66-67-133
3. Scott Coffman-McKaylin Coffman 68-66-134
3. Anthony Yost-Shawn Smith 65-69-134
3. Cody Nicholson-Nathan Hays 67-67-134
FOURTH FLIGHT
1. Mike Hein-Bobby Stovall 64-71-135
1. Michael Wynn-Steve Eaton 68-67-135
1. Ray Martinez-Logan Vinlarek 66-69-135
4. Byron Britain-Brady Britain 67-69-136
4. Jonathan DeGarso-Brian DeGarso 65-71-136
FIFTH FLIGHT
1. Jimmy Shaw-Garrett Brummitt 65-65-130
2. Bobby Bowers-Caden Bowers 65-69-134
3. John Harvey-Blake Harvey 69-69-138
4. Keigh George-Boyd Barnes 69-71-140
SIXTH FLIGHT
1. Chris Vega-Rhett Denton 66-67-133
2. Bradley Espino-Charles Hein 72-67-139
3. Greg Coats-Tyler Nicholson 69-72-141
3. Justin King-Josh Turner 70-71-141
3. Koby Brown-Brandon Lewis 72-69-141
SEVENTH FLIGHT
1. Louis Parks-Todd Hemphill 69-76-145
2. Press Alford-Brian Alford 74-72-146
3. Joe DeGarso-Heath Jarvis 73-76-149
4. Arian May-Landon May 73-79-152
