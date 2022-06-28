  WOLFE CITY ­— Two longtime members of Webb Hill Country Club teamed up to win the 11th annual Craig Bowers Monster Ball golf tournament on Sunday.

  Trent Borchardt and Aaron Moreland of Leonard shot two 18-hole rounds of 62 on their home course to win the championship flight by one shot with their total of 124. Second place went to Colton Boddy and Jarrett Hamilton (63-62-125), while defending champions Alan Hawkins and Austin Green (66-60-126) were third and David Weaks and Eric Kelley (60-67-127) finished fourth.

  “Every week we’re out here playing,” said Moreland. “We love this course. I love this tournament. This tournament is so much fun.”

  Borchardt said they play well together.

  “He hits the long ball and I just putt it in,” said Borchardt.

  The two players have played in a lot of the weekly Wednesday scrambles at Webb Hill through the years and have played in the championship, first and second flights of this tournament. They shot rounds of 66 and 64 to tie for first place last year in the first flight.

  “We’ve been bumped up from the second to the first to the championship flight,” said Moreland.

  Both played four seasons of golf with the Leonard Tigers and competed in other sports.

  Brady Jones and Kristen Jones won the first flight by four strokes with a 120 total. Renowned local artist Brandon Adams and Greenville first chief Jeremy Powell tied for second place with Daniel Lewis and Ryan Madewell.

  Curtis Stanley and Pito Lopez captured the second flight at 123.

  Spencer Payne and Steve Payne won the fhird flight with a 132.

  Three teams tied for first in the fourth flight at 135, including Hunt County judge Bobby Stovall with Mike Hein, Michael Wynn with Steve Eaton and Ray Martinez with Logan Vinlarek.

  Lone Oak golfer Jimmy Shaw teamed with Garrett Brummitt to win the fifth flight with a 130 total.

  Chris Vega and Rhett Denton won the sixth flight by six strokes with their total of 133.

  Former Greenville Lion baseball players Louis Park and Todd Hemphill won the seventh flight at 145.

  Proceeds from the tournament benefit local charities.

  The tournament is named for former Greenville Lions athlete and coach Craig “Monster” Bowers, who died in a snow skiing accident in 2012. He was also an assistant principal at Royse City High School.

          11th annual Craig Bowers

      Monster Ball Golf Tournament

             Saturday-Sunday

   Webb Hill Country Club, Wolfe City

         CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

1. Trent Borchardt-Aaron Moreland       62-62-124

2. Colton Boddy-Jarrett Hamilton          63-62-125

3. Alan Hawkins-Austin Green               66-60-126

4. David Weaks-Eric Kelley                   60-67-127

         FIRST FLIGHT

1. Brady Jones-Kristen Jones                60-60-120

2. Brandon Adams-Jeremy Powell          61-63-124

2. Daniel Lewis-Ryan Madewell              63-61-124

4. Dustin Stephenson-Geoff Moulton      63-62-125

4. Mark Dean-Gary McCauley                 65-60-125

4. Julian Bowers-Jeff Christie                 66-59-125

          SECOND FLIGHT

1. Curtis Stanley-Pito Lopez                 64-59-123

2. Tom Stewart-Sam Jenkins                 62-63-125

3. Kevin Money-BoBo Hartline              62-66-128

3. Wes Marek-Bubba Bell                      62-66-128

3. Chad Mayfield-James Kindle             65-63-128

           THIRD FLIGHT

1. Spencer Payne-Steve Payne               66-66-132

2. Justin Waddle-Harper Waddle             66-67-133

3. Scott Coffman-McKaylin Coffman        68-66-134

3. Anthony Yost-Shawn Smith                65-69-134

3. Cody Nicholson-Nathan Hays              67-67-134

            FOURTH FLIGHT

1. Mike Hein-Bobby Stovall                    64-71-135

1. Michael Wynn-Steve Eaton                 68-67-135

1. Ray Martinez-Logan Vinlarek               66-69-135

4. Byron Britain-Brady Britain                 67-69-136

4. Jonathan DeGarso-Brian DeGarso       65-71-136

             FIFTH FLIGHT

1. Jimmy Shaw-Garrett Brummitt         65-65-130

2. Bobby Bowers-Caden Bowers           65-69-134

3. John Harvey-Blake Harvey               69-69-138

4. Keigh George-Boyd Barnes               69-71-140

            SIXTH FLIGHT

1. Chris Vega-Rhett Denton                  66-67-133

2. Bradley Espino-Charles Hein             72-67-139

3. Greg Coats-Tyler Nicholson              69-72-141

3. Justin King-Josh Turner                   70-71-141

3. Koby Brown-Brandon Lewis              72-69-141

          SEVENTH FLIGHT

1. Louis Parks-Todd Hemphill               69-76-145

2. Press Alford-Brian Alford                 74-72-146

3. Joe DeGarso-Heath Jarvis               73-76-149

4. Arian May-Landon May                      73-79-152

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you