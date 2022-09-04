COMMERCE — In a close, well-played football game, the Leonard Tigers edged out the Commerce Tigers with a dramatic two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to take a 32-31 win.
The battle of the Tigers saw Commerce score on the first possession of the game with a 44-yard pass from Michael Orso to Carlo Aubrey to give Commerce an early 7-0 lead.
Leonard later answered with a 24-yard pass from Cam Armstrong to Ethan Richardson to tie it up at 7-7.
Leonard then blocked a punt on Commerce’s ensuing drive and took advantage of the short field to take a 14-7 lead on a 28-yard touchdown run by Brayden Kramer.
Commerce answered with a 53-yard catch-and-run by Da’Shawn Jackson to tie the score at 14-14 at halftime.
The first half was marred by penalties by both teams, but halftime adjustments saw both teams playing mostly penalty-free football as Leonard took a 17-14 lead after a 25-yard field goal by Brayden Kramer.
Commerce answered with a 29-yard field goal of its own by Edgar Castillo, to tie it at 17-17.
Then forced to punt out of their own end zone, the Commerce Tigers give up the ball at their own 5-yard line following a bad snap and Leonard’s Jacoby LaCook scored on a 1-yard run as Leonard took a 24-17 lead.
Commerce tied it up in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard catch by Dre Gadlin, then took a 31-24 lead on a 3-yard plunge by Kendrick Greer set up by a 36-yard Jackson run with 5:18 left in the game.
Undaunted, Armstrong capped a five-play Leonard drive with an amazing 34-yard run, weaving through the Commerce defense for the score. On the extra point kick, Commerce jumped offside. As the penalty flag flew, Leonard saw the opportunity and pulled the ball up, looking for a chance at the two-point conversion. Rolling right, the pass was thrown and caught, just inches beyond the reach of the Commerce defense. The conversion gave Leonard a one-point lead with just three minutes left on the clock. The defense held, and Leonard took the victory.
Da’Shawn Jackson finished with eight catches for 186 yards and a touchdown along with 68 yards rushing. Michael Orso was 17-of-24 passing for 290 yards, three scores and one interception.
Commerce hits the road next week to face the Howe Bulldogs. Leonard is at Hughes Springs.
