The Commerce Tigers’ home football game against Leonard scheduled for 7:30 tonight has been called off.
“Leonard couldn’t play,” said Commerce head football coach John McSheffery. “They had a positive case (COVID-19).”
McSheffery said he found out about the cancellation on Thursday night and there wasn’t enough time to find another opponent so the Tigers will take the night off.
“We’re going to more than likely prepare for next week,” he said.
Commerce’s next scheduled game is on Sept. 11 at Lone Oak.
The Commerce-Leonard junior varsity football game scheduled for Thursday at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville was also called off.
Commerce opened the season last week with a 42-12 win over Edgewood.
Leonard blanked Wolfe City 14-0 in its opener last week.
