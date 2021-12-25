After celebrating Christmas, many local high school basketball players will return to action on Monday and Tuesday in a pair of nearby tournaments.
The 60th annual Leonard Holiday Tournament is scheduled for Monday through Wednesday at two gymnasiums: Leonard High School and Leonard Junior High.
Sixteen girls teams are in the field including state-ranked Caddo Mills, Canton and Pottsboro, plus host Leonard, Bells, Paris Chisum, Commerce, Frisco Emerson, Lone Oak, Melissa, North Lamar, Prairiland, Tom Bean, Van Alstyne, Whitesboro and Wolfe City.
Sixteen boys teams are entered at Leonard, including Anna, Blue Ridge, Bonham, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Paris Chisum, Coram Deo, Honey Grove, Lone Oak, Lucas Christian, Prairiland, Quinlan Ford, Whitesboro, Wills Point, Wolfe City and host Leonard.
The girls championship game is planned for 7 p.m. on Wednesday with the boys finals to follow at 8:20.
Caddo Mills beat Pottsboro 61-49 in the 2019 boys finals and Rains outlasted host Leonard 62-59 in overtime in the 2019 girls finals. The 2020 tournament was not held due to restrictions on all of the state’s basketball teams because of the pandemic.
The Boles Invitational Tournament is scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday at Boles High School near Quinlan.
Ten boys teams will compete first in pool play before entering bracket play. The teams include Boles, Boles JV, Campbell, Savoy and Sulphur Bluff in pool A and Farmersville, Saltillo, Miller Grove, Cooper and Tioga in pool B.
The teams will play in the Boyd Gymnasium and the Luther Gymnasium at Boles.
Eight teams are entered in the girls division at Boles. Boles, Boles JV, Sulphur Bluff and Savoy are in pool A and Big Sandy, Campbell, Saltillo and Tioga are in pool B.
The Boles girls championship game is planned for 6:20 p.m. on Thursday at the Boyd Gym with the boys finals scheduled for 7:40 p.m.
60th Annual
Leonard Holiday Tournament
Monday’s schedule
Girls Division
8 a.m. — Leonard vs. Commerce, LHS
8 a.m — Van Alstyne vs. Whitesboro, LJ
10:50 a.m. — Melissa vs. Frisco Emerson, LHS
10:50 a.m. — Paris Chisum vs. North Lamar, LJ
1:30 p.m. — Bells vs. Canton, LJ
1:30 p.m. — Prairiland vs. Wolfe City, LHS
4:20 p.m. — Caddo Mills vs. Lone Oak, LJ
4:20 p.m. — Tom Bean vs. Pottsboro, LHS
7 p.m. — Bracket winners game, LHS
7 p.m. — Bracket winners game, LJ
Boys Division
9:20 a.m. — Leonard vs. Coram Deo, LHS
9:20 a.m. — Caddo Mills vs. Bonham, LJ
12:10 p.m. — Lone Oak vs. Honey Grove, LJ
12:10 p.m. — Wills Point vs. Celeste, LHS
2:50 p.m. — Anna vs. Quinlan Ford, LHS
2:50 p.m. — Wolfe City vs. Paris Chisum, LJ
5:40 p.m. — Whitesboro vs. Lucas Christian, LHS
5:40 p.m. — Blue Ridge vs. Prairiland, LJ
8:20 p.m. — Bracket winners game, LHS
8:20 p.m. — Bracket winners game, LJ
LHS: Leonard High School gymnasium
LJ: Leonard Junior High School gymnasium
Boles Holiday Invitational
Tuesday’s schedule
Boyd Gymnasium
Boys games
9 a.m. — Miller Grove vs. Cooper
11:40 a.m. — Savoy vs. Sulphur Bluff
2:20 p.m. — Cooper vs. Saltillo
5 p.m. — Farmersville vs. Miller Grove
7:40 p.m. — Sulphur Bluff vs. Boles
Girls games
10:20 a.m. — Savoy vs. Sulphur Bluff
1 p.m. — Saltillo vs. Campbell
3:40 p.m. — Boles vs. Savoy
6:20 p.m. — Tioga vs. Campbell
Luther Gymnasium
Girls games
11:40 a.m. —Campbell vs. Boles JV
2:20 p.m. — Big Sandy vs. Tioga
6:20 p.m. — Boles JV vs. Sulphur Bluff
Boys games
1 p.m. — Tioga vs. Farmersville
3:40 p.m. — Savoy vs. Campbell
7:40 p.m. — Saltillo vs. Tioga
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.