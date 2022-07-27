Greenville Lions golf coach Don Johnson is hoping for good weather for the fourth annual Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for Aug. 13 at Webb Hill Country Club.
Last year’s tournament was rained out twice and had to be rescheduled for a third time before pulling it off.
A heavy downpour halted play in the 2019 tournament.
“The way I see it is they need rain in August, the only way is to have the Lee Leonard tournament,” said Johnson, the organizer of the tournament.
The tournament is a two-player scramble with an entry fee of $300 per team. The prizes per flight are $1,000 for first place, $600 for second and $400 for third. Two mulligans are available at $20 per player and extra shots on the par-3 holes are $5 each.
Entry forms are available at the pro shop at Webb Hill Country Club or by contacting Johnson at 903-456-1594.
Proceeds from the tournament benefit the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions high school golf teams. Donations for the golf program are also accepted, They can be mailed to GHS golf team, 3515 Lions Lair Road, Greenville, Texas, 75402.
Cousins David and Nathan Weaks shot a 10-under 62 to finish first in the first flight of last year’s tournament. They carded eight birdies and an eagle to finish first by a stroke over the team of Alan Hawkins and Brandon Adams.
Third place in the first flight went to Joe Durrett and his partner Peter Winfree with a 63.
Brad Mayrell and Trey Moree won the second flight with a three-under 69. Ray Martinez and Benny Rico were second at 70 and Brandon Hill and Justin Waddle took third with a 71.
“I think everybody was fairly happy with it,” Johnson said after last year’s tournament. “I wish there were enough for three flights.”
The tournament is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. He was also one of the city’s top softball players. Leonard died in 2013.
