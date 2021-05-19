The third annual Lee Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament that was scheduled for Saturday at Webb Hill Country Club has been postponed.
The new date is June 5 for the 18-hole, two-player scramble. The entry fee is $300 per team. Cart rental is also $20 per team. Two mulligans are available for $20 per player and extra shots on the par-3s are $5 each.
Pre-flighting will be based on handicaps.
Several sponsorships are available.
The Roaring Lion at $3,000 includes one large banner at the course, an advertisement in the 2021 Lions’ football program thanking the donor for their support, plus entry for two teams and two cart rentals.
The Lion sponsorship is $2,000 and includes one large banner and one tee sign, plus entry for one team and one cart rental.
The Silver sponsorship is $1,000 and includes four tee box signs, entry for one team and one cart rental.
The Bronze sponsorship is $500 and includes four tee box signs.
Donors can also sponsor a hole for $100.
Other donations are welcome. The tournament benefits the Greenville Lions and Lady Lions high school golf teams.
The tournament is named for Lee Leonard, a teacher/coach for nearly 40 years at Greenville, Commerce, Caddo Mills and Eunice, New Mexico. Leonard also played basketball at New Mexico State on two Aggie teams that went 23-6 and 24-5 in the seasons 1967-68 and 1968-69. Leonard died in 2013.
