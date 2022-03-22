DENTON — Alyssa LeBlanc did it all for the No. 20 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team on Sunday afternoon at Dianne Baker Field in the Lions’ 9-0 and 10-3 softball wins over the Texas Women’s Pioneers.
LeBlanc slugged home runs in both games, while also allowing only one hit in the 9-0 win in game one. She struck out 10.
The Lions have won five in a row and 20 of their last 22, improving to 26-6 overall and 11-1 in Lone Star Conference play. The Pioneers dropped to 8-15 overall and 9-15 in the LSC.
LeBlanc was the winning pitcher in game one, also hitting a three-run home run in the first inning. She has won her last nine starts and threw 18 2/3 shutout innings this week with 32 strikeouts.
MacKenzie Dugi went 7-for-8 in the two games with four RBIs.
Chanlee Oakes, a freshman from Emory Rains, doubled and slugged a three-run homer in game one.
Emily Otto went the distance in game two for improve her season record to 12-2. She scattered seven hits while allowing two earned runs with three walks and nine strikeouts.
Dugi doubled and tripled in that game and Leo Terry also slugged a double.
The Lions are scheduled to play next at Lubbock Christian for a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. on Friday and then are to play in San Angelo for two games against Angelo State on Sunday, starting at 1 p.m.
