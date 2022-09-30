The Greenville Lady Lions won their third straight match to up their District 13-5A volleyball record to 2-3.
Greenville swept Denison 25-8, 25-17, 25-23 on Tuesday night. The Lady Lions also swept Sherman, 25-22, 25-11, 25-16, on Friday in district play and beat Liberty-Eylau, 25-11, 25-13, 25-16, in non-district play last week.
Allie Johnson put away a team-high seven kills in the win over Sherman. Sydney Walker and Ashlee Robison added six kills each and Jillian Dracos finished with four.
Caroline Bowers led the defense with 11 digs, while Sunny Sickels, Robison, Sydney Walker and Jaxey Walker all had five digs.
Sydney Walker set for 15 assists and Jaxey Walker set for nine.
The Lady Lions are scheduled to play at home for their next two district matches against Princeton on Friday and McKinney North on Tuesday.
---
Greenville Christian won two district matches recently, beating Rockwall Heritage, 19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 11-25, 15-10, and Poetry Christian, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
Rachel Pearce led the Lady Eagles against Heritage with 14 kills to go with four blocks. Kaitlyn Boss was next with 10 kills and four blocks and Maggie Feezel added seven kills. Kenleigh Crawford led the defense with 26 digs and Kenna Sullivan finished with eight digs. Kaylee Hedges set for 36 assists.
Pearce recorded 17 kills against Poetry to go with four blocks. Crawford led in digs with 24. Boss recorded nine kills, Stephanie Ashley had eight and Feezel and Kenzie Gladden both managed seven kills. Feezel recorded 16 digs. Hedges set for 48 assists and had 15 digs and six kills.
