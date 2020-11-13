It took the Greenville Lady Lions barely more than an hour to dispatch winless West Mesquite in District 13-5A volleyball play at home on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions, who are ranked No. 25 in 5A, won 25-7, 25-13, 25-7 to go to 15-3 for the season and 11-2 in district play.
West Mesquite dropped to 0-14 overall and 0-11 in district play.
“Tonight was about fine tuning our offense,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We knew they would have a good block up so we wanted to focus on running our offense. The girls did a good job hitting around their block. They are a scrappy team and we found the holes and were able to put the ball away.”
Brooke Hutchings, Jenna Wade and Kelsi McNair led the Lady Lions’ hitters up front. Wade and Laney Himes both served for long runs. With Himes serving the Lady Lions went from 11-5 ahead to 20-5 in the first set. With Wade serving the Lady Lions jumped out to a 16-1 advantage in the final set.
Greenville completed a sweep over West Mesquite, also beating the Lady Wranglers in three sets at West Mesquite on Oct. 24.
The Lady Lions, who are currently in second place in the district standings, will play again at home on Friday against North Forney, starting at 4:30 p.m. The Lady Lions barely won the first meeting with North Forney, 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13, on Oct. 31 at North Forney.
