The Greenville Lady Lions won their 2021 home soccer opener in style on Tuesday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, blanking North Lamar 9-0.
The Lady Lions scored five goals in the first half and four in the final 40 minutes as they squared their season record at 1-1. They opened the season last week with a 7-1 loss at Princeton.
The Lady Lions are to return to action at 8 a.m. on Thursday against Caddo Mills in the first game of the Greenville girls soccer tournament, also at Ford Stadium.
Six girls teams are to compete in the tournament, also including Paris, North Lamar, Ferris and Terrell.
Greenville is also scheduled to play Paris at 9:30 a.m. on Friday and North Lamar in a rematch at 6 p.m. on Friday before the teams are seeded for the finals on Saturday.
Greenville coach Chuck Malmros said the Lady Lions are “getting there” in terms of improvement.
“Last year they (North Lamar) beat us in the tournament,” said Malmros. “We had a pretty good turnaround during practice in the Christmas break. We did have a couple quarantined for COVID that came off today so that was good.”
Carolina Jasso got the Lady Lions off to a fast start when she booted in a shot from about 20 yards only 48 seconds into the contest.
Isabella Ruelas led the Lady Lions with three goals. Aidyn Camacho and Mariah Rios scored two goals each. Emily Ramirez also scored.
The Lady Lions kept attacking the goal and nearly scored on a couple of other opportunities.
The Greenville goalkeepers Sestinas Stretch and Natalie Gibson weren’t tested much as they combined for the shutout.
Malmros is the Lady Lions’ new head coach, taking over for Shelby Hale. Malmros previously coached the Greenville boys.
I coached girls for 15 years before I came here,” he said.
Chris James is now coaching the Lions’ soccer team.
