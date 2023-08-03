If the volleyball season started on Friday, the Greenville Lady Lions would be ready.
That’s the word from Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels following their first day of practice on Tuesday.
“They’re ready to go,” she said. “We have no ground to make up.”
The Lady Lions are ahead of most varsity volleyball programs in the state because they have a strong group of returning players off last year’s 21-18-2 playoff team and because they had strong participation in offseason workouts.
“This summer we had good, good numbers,” said Sickels.
They also have strong numbers out for volleyball this season.
“We had 50 this morning in the first session,” said Sickels. “We have 53, maybe 54 this afternoon.”
The Lady Lions worked in sessions from 9 to 11:15 a.m. and from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m daily until Friday. Then they’ll travel to Caddo Mills for scrimmages against teams from Caddo Mills, Farmersville and Mount Pleasant. The varsity scrimmages are planned for 1:40, 2:20 and 4:20 p.m. The junior varsity is to scrimmage at 1, 3 and 3:40 and the freshmen at 1, 3 and 3:40 p.m.
The Lady Lions have advanced to the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and finished with winning records in each of those seasons.
The Lady Lions’ varsity team lost some top players to graduation off last year’s team including Sydney Walker, who signed with Tyler Junior College, plus Katy Traylor and Madison Coyle.
But they return Ashlee Robison, Sunny Sickels, Jaxey Walker, Jillian Dracos, Caroline Bowers, Allie Johnson, Natalie Gibson and Trinity Washington.
Johnson ranked second on the team last year in kills with 192, while Robison was third with 181 and Dracos was fourth with 140. Gibson put away 104 kills and Jaxey Walker added 41.
Dracos led the Lady Lions last year in blocks with 48 and Gibson finished with 47.
Bowers, who normally plays libero, was the Lady Lions’ leader in digs with 433 in 2022. Johnson ranked third with 276, while Jaxey Walker recorded 233 and Robison managed 112.
Jaxey Walker was second in assists last year to her sister Sydney with 337. Bowers set for 59 assists and Johnson set for 34.
“We’ve been working with 10 (players for the varsity),” said Sickels. “We added a couple to make it 12 at the end.”
Juniors Lilly Couch and Emily Henson also practiced with the varsity on Tuesday along with Marleigh Hood and Kearnee Coley.
The Lady Lions seemed to be enjoying Tuesday afternoon’s workout.
“You know what today is?” said sophomore Zayda Baysinger. “A great day to be a Lady Lion.”
“We actually like each other,” said Jaxey Walker.
The Lady Lions will be preparing for another challenge in a district that includes nine-time state champion Lucas Lovejoy, plus McKinney North, Melissa, Princeton, Denison and Sherman. Lovejoy and McKinney North shared the district title last year after going 11-1 in district play. Melissa, which was 29-17 overall, finished third in 13-5A with an 8-4 mark. The Lady Lions went 6-7 in district play.
Greenville lost in the bi-district round last year to District 14-5A champion Forney, which went 42-4.
The Lady Lions also have scrimmages planned for Saturday at Mesquite Poteet.
They’re scheduled to open the 2023 season on Tuesday at Kaufman with dual matches against Kaufman and Lindale.
