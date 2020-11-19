The 15-5 Greenville Lady Lions will enter the state volleyball playoffs for the third straight year when they face 8-14 Cleburne today.
The Class 5A bi-district match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Lewisville High School. Greenville finished second to Highland Park in District 13-5A with an 11-3 record.
“The girls are excited to be back in the playoffs for the third year in a row,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They have a goal to make it at least one round further than last year and they have been working hard to get there.”
Greenville won a bi-district match in straight sets over Longview Pine Tree last year to reach the area round.
Cleburne finished fourth in District 14-5A with a 6-6 record but bumped up to the third playoff seed when Red Oak canceled the rest of its season due to COVID-19.
“I really don’t know much about Cleburne,” said Sickels. “I’ve seen a little film but it was from early in the season.”
Greenville warmed up for the playoffs on Tuesday with a match against former district rival Sulphur Springs. Sulphur Springs won in five sets, 25-19, 8-25, 28-26, 18-25, 15-11.
Greenville opened the season on Sept. 15 with a five-set win over Sulphur Springs.
The Lady Lions dropped their last district match to North Forney, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 25-22.
Kelsi McNair led the Lady Lions in that match with 14 kills. Brooke Hutchings put away 11 kills.
Sydney Walker set for 27 assists and registered 21 digs on defense. Hutchings led in digs with 14 and Laney Himes added 17 digs.
Maci Williams, who was crowned as homecoming queen on Friday, served for a team-high five aces.
