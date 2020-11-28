Much more will be riding on the outcome when the 17-5 Greenville Lady Lions face 17-5 North Forney for the third time this season in volleyball.
The two District 13-5A rivals will battle at 3 p.m. Saturday at Royse City High School in the Class 5A regional quarterfinals. The winner advances to the fourth round of the playoffs, the region semifinals, against either McKinney North or Frisco Lebanon Trail.
Greenville and North Forney went 1-1 against each other this season in district play and out of the nine sets played, five of them were decided by three points or less.
Greenville outlasted Forney 25-18, 12-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-13 at North Forney on Oct. 31.
North Forney won at Greenville, 25-23, 17-25, 27-25, 25-22.
“North Forney will be a tough game,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They are a good team. We just need to focus on our game and play hard every point. It’s exciting to be in the third round. This team is capable of going a few more rounds for sure.”
The Lady Lions swept their two playoff opponents, whipping Cleburne, 25-11, 25-17, 25-11, at the bi-district round and then Huntsville, 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 at area.
North Forney has beaten Joshua, 25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17, and Sulphur Springs, 25-19, 25-13, 25-22.
Davalynn Brooks, a 5-4 senior, and 5-11 senior Kennedy Cline have been North Forney’s top two hitters for the season.
Kelsi McNair, a 5-10 senior, leads the Lady Lion hitters for the season with 256 kills while 6-1 junior Brooke Hutchings has put away 238 kills and 6-1 junior Jenna Wade has recorded 147 kills.
Sophomore Sydney Walker has set for 610 assists for the Lady Lions.
Hutchings leads in digs with 275, while Laney Himes has 244, Walker has 219, McNair has 198 and Maci Williams has 147 digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.