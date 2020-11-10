The 14-3 Greenville Lady Lions will stay at home for their next scheduled volleyball match.
The Lady Lions, who rank second to Highland Park in District 13-5A with a 10-2 record, are to play winless West Mesquite at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Lions Den.
Greenville has won eight of its last nine matches, including a 25-12, 25-22, 25-17 victory on Friday over Royse City. The Lady Lions are 7-1 at home this season with the only loss to Highland Park.
The Lady Lions won their last home match in straight sets over Mesquite Poteet, 25-14, 25-12, 26-24.
West Mesquite is 0-13 for the season and 0-10 in district play, including a 25-11, 25-7, 25-13 loss to Greenville at West Mesquite on Oct. 24.
Greenville is ranked No. 25 in 5A by the Texas Girls Coaches Association.
Royse City is to entertain Crandall in district play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the Bulldogs’ gymnasium.
The Class 2A playoff runs by the Cumby Lady Trojans and Boles Lady Hornets ended this weekend with losses in the regional quarterfinals.
Cumby, the District 18-2A champion, lost 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23 to Gary.
Cumby had beaten Maud, 23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-16, at the bi-district round and then Timpson in three sets at area.
Cumby finished the season with a 15-4 record.
Boles lost its regional quarterfinal match to No. 1 state-ranked Beckville, 25-11, 25-12, 25-18. Beckville is now 29-2 for the season.
The Lady Hornets, who finished at 12-8, also beat Rivercrest, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19, at bi-district and Hawkins, 22-25, 25-9, 23-25, 25-21, 16-14 at area.
