LEWISVILLE — The Greenville Lady Lions claimed their second straight bi-district volleyball championship after beating Cleburne in straights sets on Thursday.
The Lady Lions won 25-11, 25-17, 25-11 to go 16-5 for the season. They advanced to the area round to play Huntsville at 6 p.m. Monday in Ennis. Huntsville, the District 16-5A champion, won its bi-district match over Marshall, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14, 25-7.
“The girls played really well tonight,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “They came out and dominated and kept that energy all three sets.”
Brooke Hutchings, Kelsi McNair and Jenna Wade all put away nine kills to lead the Lady Lions. Sydney Walker finished with five kills and Alyssa Mitchell added three.
Walker set for 26 assists and McNair set for four.
McNair led in digs with 16, while Laney Himes recorded 14 digs and Hutchings and Walker both finished with nine.
Huntsville, which is also 16-5 for the season, won the 16-5A title with a 9-1 record.
Alyssa Fielder, a 5-9 senior, leads the Lady Hornets in kills for the season with 196. Kayla Cooper, a 5-10 senior, is next in kills with 139 and 5-10 senior Jayln Elliott’s recorded 136 kills.
Cooper leads the team in digs with 165, while Natalie Hesterman has recorded 159 and Fielder 151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.