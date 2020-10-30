The last time Greenville played Forney in volleyball, the Lady Lions won by only two points in the fifth set.
The No. 22 state-ranked Lady Lions left no doubt in the rematch on Tuesday in the Lions Den, winning 25-23, 27-25, 25-20 to stay in the hunt for a District 13-5A championship at 6-1. They’re now 10-2 for the season.
Forney dropped to 12-5 and 4-3.
“The last time we didn’t get off the bus,” said Greenville coach Jenna Sickels, whose Lady Lions dropped the first set to Forney 25-8 in that Oct. 2 match. “I was expecting we’d do better against them. We’re more prepared. They were in control the whole time. That’s what we needed to do.”
The Lady Lions, who missed two weeks of action due to COVID-19, have gone 4-0 since returning to play and only trail 5-0 Highland Park in the district standings. They will play at Highland Park on Friday, starting at 5 p.m. Highland Park surprised the Lady Lions on Oct. 6, winning in straight sets.
“They just know what to expect this time,” said Sickels. “Should be a little bit better match this time.”
Brooke Hutchings led the Lady Lions against Forney with 19 kills off 34 attacks for a .412 hitting percentage.
Kelsi McNair was next with 13 kills. Jenna Wade knocked down six kills, while Sydney Walker finished with four and Alyssa Mitchell added three.
Walker set for 37 assists.
Laney Himes led the defense with 17 digs. Walker produced 12 digs, while McNair added six, Wade and Maci Williams both had four and Jordan Hunnicutt three.
It was the Lady Lions’ fourth match in five days.
