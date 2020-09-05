The Greenville Lady Lions and Lions ended their summer conditioning and strength workouts on Thursday evening and will start their 2020 practices at 12:01 a.m. on Monday.
“It’s a combination of two traditions,” said Lions athletic director Darren Duke. “Midnight Madness and labor on Labor Day.”
The Lions’ football team will exit the Roy “Q” Traylor Athletic Complex just after midnight on Sunday and head out to the turf of the T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium for one practice.
The Lady Lions’ volleyball squad will practice inside the Greenville High School gymnasium.
Both teams are coming off banner seasons. The 28-15 Lady Lions claimed their first district volleyball title since 2005 last season and also won a bi-district crown. The 6-5 Lions made the football playoffs for the first time since 2003 and enjoyed their first winning season in football since 2009.
“There’s a lot of excitement,” said Duke. “I can feel it from the kids.”
Duke said the turnout for the summer conditioning and strength workouts was great.
“We were averaging around 140 to 150 boys and the girls have been averaging around 80,” he said.
The turnout was enough that the coaches separated the Lions and Lady Lions into two groups working out in two locations.
“It's been good,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “We had extremely good numbers all summer.”
Sickels said the Lady Lions started with 115-125 girls for the first couple of workouts but had 80-85 for the last workouts.
“Still, it’s much better than we’ve ever had before,” she said.
Though the Lady Lions lost some talented players to graduation including Jayde Sickels (Texas A&M-Commerce) and Emily Saenz (Arlington Baptist) who signed with colleges to play volleyball, they still return eight players off the team that finished 9-1 in district play and beat Longview Pine Tree in straight sets in the bi-district round of the 2019 Class 5A playoffs.
Seniors Kelsi McNair, Alyssa Mitchell, Maci Williams and Jordan Hunnicutt return from that team plus juniors Brooke Hutchings and Jenna Wade and sophomores Laney Himes and Sydney Walker. McNair earned defensive player of the year honors on the All-District 15-5A team last season after recording 354 kills, 379 digs, 34 blocks and 100 aces. Hutchings and Walker made the all-district first team.
“I’ve got 62 girls that I expect to be here on Midnight Madness,” said Sickels. “That’s the most we’ve ever had since I’ve been here. We’re expecting 26 freshmen.”
Duke said he’s expecting 120 freshman, junior varsity and varsity prospects for the Lions’ first workout. He called the numbers “about normal.”
The top returning players for the Lions’ varsity football team include all-district quarterback Brandon Stephens, all-district wide receivers Caleb Johnson, Miles Denson and Shawn Brown on offense, plus all-district linebacker GianCarlos Beleton and all-district defensive back Kenton Anderson on defense.
Stephens rushed for 584 yards and five touchdowns and passed for 1,173 yards and 14 TDs in 2019.
Johnson led the Lions’ wide receivers with 30 catches for 429 yards and six TDs. Brown caught 20 for 504 yards and six scores .Denson caught 20 for 243 yards and four TDs and also ran for 406 yards and six TDs on 62 carries.
The Lions’ defense will have to replace two all-state defenders lost to graduation (Tyrecus Davis and Jeremiah Abrego) plus all-district linebacker Tucker Momon, who is headed to East Texas Baptist.
Both the Lions and Lady Lions will get to enjoy the rest of Labor Day off. They start school on Tuesday.
The Lions’ second football practice is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
“We’re going to do that all week,” Duke said of practicing before school.
Duke offered an explanation for why the turnout was so strong for the Lions and Lady Lions in summer workouts.
“A lot of them, this was the only way they could get out and see their friends.”
