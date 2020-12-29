The Greenville Lady Lions have canceled and postponed some basketball games due to COVID-19, while the Lions are scheduled to play at Sulphur Springs today.
The Lady Lions were to play at Dallas Carter on Monday but that game was called off to COVID-19, which will sideline the team until Jan. 4.
“Our first day back to practice is Jan. 4, that’s two weeks off and then district games on 5th and 6th,” said Lady Lions coach Erica Delley.
Their scheduled game with Carter was a non-district contest and was canceled.
Also canceled for the Lady Lions was a non-district game scheduled against Mount Pleasant on Tuesday.
The Lady Lions were also to face Royse City in a District 13-5A game on Saturday. That game has been rescheduled for Jan. 6.
The 4-9 Lady Lions last played on Dec. 21, when they lost 57-30 to Crandall in district play. They are 0-3 in district play.
The 2-6 Lions are scheduled to resume a spirited rivalry with 8-5 Sulphur Springs today at Sulphur Springs. Scheduled game times are at 1 p.m. for the freshmen, 2:15 p.m. for the junior varsity and 3:30 p.m. for the varsity. The two teams are longtime district rivals though Greenville is in now in District 13-5A with Royse City, Highland Park, Crandall, Mesquite Poteet, Forney, North Forney and West Mesquite. Sulphur Springs is now in District 15-5A with Hallsville, Longview, Longview Pine Tree, Marshall, Mount Pleasant and Texas High of Texarkana.
Greenville upset No. 4 state-ranked Sulphur Springs 41-38 last season before a packed gym of 2,400 fans on “Jam the Gym” night in Greenville. Quin Anderson hit a big 3-pointer for the Lions with 1:07 remaining and then Jeremiah Abrego sank two free throws with 3.07 seconds left to seal the victory.
Sulphur Springs led the Lions 34-28 entering the fourth quarter but Greenville outscored the Wildcats 13-4 in the final period.
“My message before the start of the fourth quarter was, ‘Where’s your heart?,’ said Lions coach Chris Williams after the victory. “We defended like I’ve been preaching to them all year long. I’m proud for my players and also for the city of Greenville.”
A joyous crowd of fans surrounded the the Lions on the court after that big win.
“Jam the Gym” was a basketball promotion started in 1985 by Greenville fan Charles Hunnicutt, who was also a substitute teacher for the Greenville Independent School District. Huniccutt died on Dec. 22 at the age of 86.
Sulphur Springs avenged that loss to Greenville with a 63-52 win at Sulphur Springs. The Wildcats went on to go 27-9 for the season while the Lions were 26-11.
“Sulphur is still tough,” said Williams. “Our boys are working hard defensively and when we continue to get shots up our shots will start falling and we will continue to get better and better.”
Greenville opened District 13-5A play on Dec. 22 with a 57-52 loss at Crandall.
Sulphur Springs won its 15-5A opener 74-55 over Pine Tree after jumping out to an 18-0 lead.
The Wildcats have lost 65-51 to Tyler Legacy, 71-64 to McKinney Boyd, 62-59 to Sherman, 62-61 to Garland Naaman Forest and 63-37 to No. 1 state-ranked (Class 4A) Faith Family of Oak Cliff.
