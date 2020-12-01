ROYSE CITY — They’d split with them in District 13-5A play, with both teams winning on the other team’s home court and five of the nine sets were decided by three points or less.
The Greenville Lady Lions knew coming in to their regional quarterfinal match on Saturday against North Forney that they were in for a tough, close match.
“I definitely was expecting it to be tough,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels.
And that’s what happened though not the way the Lady Lions wanted it. They lost 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10.
North Forney, now 18-5, advances to the region semifinals to play McKinney North, which won its playoff match, 27-25, 28-26, 21-25, 25-18, over Frisco Lebanon Trail.
The Lady Lions finished at 17-6 after claiming bi-district and area titles and making their third straight trip to the playoffs.
“They had a heck of a season,” said Sickels. “There’s nothing to hang their heads about. It definitely could have gone the other way.”
The Lady Lions battled back from a 10-5 deficit in the fifth set to pull to within 11-10 following kills by Brooke Hutchings and Alyssa Mitchell and a block by Jenna Wade.
But two calls by the officials went against Greenville at 13-10 and 14-10 and Davalynn Brooks of North Forney closed out the match with a kill on match point. One call appeared to follow a set and the other following close play at the net.
Sickels said the Lady Lions could have won if a couple more calls had gone their way.
The Lady Lions led the first set early by scores of 7-3, 8-4 and 12-7 following a couple of kills by Hutchings and Kelsi McNair and a service ace by Maci Williams.
North Forney tied it at 15-15 and kept it close before the Lady Lions pulled away to win the first set by three points.
Williams served for two more aces at the Lady Lions went up 8-0 in the second set before the Lady Falcons battled back. The Lady Lions survived two set points at 24-23 and 25-24 but not a third one as Arianna Escudero put away a kill for North Forney at 27-25.
The third set stayed close with five ties before North Forney grabbed the lead for good at 16-15 and held on, with Brooks nailing the big kill on set point.
Greenville controlled the pace in the fourth set to build leads of 12-6, 16-10 and 19-12. Hutchings pushed the Lady Lions up 24-20 with a kill and then Sydney Walker finished it with a quick set for a kill at 25-21.
Sickels said the seniors Maci Williams, Jordan Hunnicutt, Olivia Joyce, Brianna Ramsour, Alyssa Mitchell and Kelsi McNair were good leaders.
“There were senior leaders on this team,” she said. “Just a good overall group of kids.”
