The Greenville Lady Lions lost a heartbreaker in District 13-5A soccer at home on Friday, falling 1-0 to Melissa.
Kylie Kroese scored the game's only goal for Melissa in the second half as the Lady Cardinals improved to 3-8-4 for the season and 3-3-1 in district play.
The Lady Lions dropped to 6-16-1 for the season and remained winless in district play at 0-9.
"We had some chances for quality opportunities in the first half," said Lady Lions coach Chuck Malmros.
He said the Lady Lions "played with great effort tonight."
The Lady Lions' schedule will depart from the norm as they will be off for the next three Tuesday nights but will play three more district games on Friday nights starting with a game on Friday at Sherman. They'll be at home on March 10 against Denison and have a final road game set for March 17 at Princeton.
