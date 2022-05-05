COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce football team alums Kader Kohou and Amon Simon have signed free agent contracts with National Football League teams.
Kohou signed with the Miami Dolphins and Simon signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
“I am really excited for these two men,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “It is every young football player’s dream to play in the NFL. They are going to get that opportunity.”
Kohou (Euless Trinity) totaled 113 tackles, 37 pass breakups, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 453 return yards in his four-year career that included being a member of the 2017 national championship team. He was named the Lone Star Conference’s Defensive Back of the Year in 2021.
Simon (Humble Atascocita) played in 37 games over his career and earned all-conference honors three times and was honored as an all-American twice, plus was named LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2019. He was also part of the 2017 national championship team.
“Kader and Amon are incredible people and hard workers,” said Bailiff. “Both will have great opportunities to make the team.”
