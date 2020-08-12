Caddo Mills football coach Kodi Crane said the Foxes’ workouts have been going well.
“We’ve been practicing in the evening,” he said. “The kids are getting after it.”
The Fox coaches have been working with 38 varsity players and 49 sub-varsity players, according to Crane.
The Texas heat has, as always, been a factor in practice but “the first few days have been really nice,” according to Crane.
This’ll be Crane’s second season as the Foxes’ head coach.
“We lost our offseason and that was hard,” said Crane. “We needed that offseason.”
But he said being the second season with the Foxes “it’s better” as far as them being used to the system.
Caddo Mills went 8-3 last season, making it back to the playoffs after finishing second to Sunnyvale in District 5-4A-II.
“Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picked the Foxes to finish second in District 6-4A-II again behind Sunnyvale but ahead of Community, Wills Point, Quinlan Ford and Farmersville.
The Foxes are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Aug. 28 at Gainesville.
